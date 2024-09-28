 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

SpaceX Crew-9 mission launches carrying two astronauts to ISS

By
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company’s Dragon spacecraft is launched on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 mission to the International Space Station with NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov onboard, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company’s Dragon spacecraft is launched on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 mission to the International Space Station with NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov onboard, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. NASA/Keegan Barber

A SpaceX Crew Dragon craft has launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, carrying two new crew members to the International Space Station (ISS). The launch had been delayed a number of times, most recently due to Hurricane Helene, but lifted off successfully at 1:17 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 28.

The spacecraft, carried by a Falcon 9 rocket and launched from Space Launch Complex-40, carries NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov as members of the Crew-9 mission. It is unusual for a Dragon to launch carrying just two crew members, as it typically carries crews of four. In this case, the spare seats are reserved for the homeward journey of NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams who are currently on the ISS, having traveled there on the first crewed test flight of the Boeing Starliner.

Recommended Videos

Following issues with the Starliner’s thrusters, NASA decided not to being home Wilmore and Williams on the Starliner but instead to have them stay on the station and join Crew-9. The four-person crew will now return to Earth using the Dragon spacecraft in February 2025.

The re-jigging of crew assignments required some changes around this launch, which had originally been scheduled for August.  “This mission required a lot of operational and planning flexibility. I congratulate the entire team on a successful launch today, and godspeed to Nick and Aleksandr as they make their way to the space station,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “Our NASA wizards and our commercial and international partners have shown once again the success that comes from working together and adapting to changing circumstances without sacrificing the safe and professional operations of the International Space Station.”

Related

Hague and Gorbunov are expected to arrive at the ISS on the afternoon of Sunday, September 29, where they will join the ISS Expedition 72 crew. There are currently nine people aboard the ISS — six NASA astronauts and three Roscosmos cosmonauts — who will welcome the new arrivals with a welcome ceremony.

The arrival of the Dragon at the ISS and the docking procedure, followed by the hatch opening and welcome ceremony, will be livestreamed by NASA. You can watch along on NASA’s YouTube channel, which will show coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
Crew Dragon is about to fly with empty seats for the first time. Here’s why
A Falcon 9 rocket launches from California.

NASA and SpaceX are making final preparations for the Crew-9 astronaut flight to the International Space Station (ISS), which is set to launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday, September 26.

But this will be the first of SpaceX’s 13 crewed flights to the ISS since the first one in 2020 where there will be two empty seats on the Crew Dragon spacecraft. And there’s a very good reason for that. Let us explain.

Read more
Polaris Dawn’s high-speed journey home captured in photo from ISS
An illustration of how the Polaris Dawn spacewalk will look.

A remarkable photo taken by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) shows SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn Crew Dragon capsule entering Earth’s atmosphere at high speed as it returned home with four crew members on board early on Sunday morning.

Close examination of the image (top), which was captured by recent ISS arrival Don Pettit, shows a streak of light and the Crew Dragon, with some city lights visible in the background. The five-day Polaris Dawn mission carried four non-professional astronauts and performed the first-ever privately funded spacewalk while also taking humans to the furthest point from Earth since the Apollo missions five decades ago.

Read more
SpaceX’s next Starship flight delayed by months
The world's most powerful rocket on the launchpad.

SpaceX says it’s been ready to launch the mighty Starship rocket on its fifth test flight since early August, and that it had been expecting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to give it the green light for the flight to take place in mid-September. But it’s now emerged that the FAA is unlikely to grant a launch license until late November at the earliest.

SpaceX is deeply upset about the development, criticizing the FAA in a lengthy blog post on Tuesday over the time that it’s taking to grant a license.

Read more