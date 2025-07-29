 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space

Elon Musk: Starship to fly ‘next month’ as spacecraft is moved to launch site

By
The Super Heavy booster's Raptor engines powering the Starship's launch on November 19, 2024.
The Super Heavy booster's Raptor engines powering the Starship's sixth launch on November 19, 2024. SpaceX

SpaceX chief Elon Musk said on Monday that the Starship rocket will make its 10th test flight in August.

Musk made the announcement in a post on X, saying, “Starship launches again next month.” Additional details about a specific date have yet to be shared by Musk or SpaceX, but multiple reports over recent weeks have suggested that the 10th flight of the world’s most powerful rocket could take place in the first half of the month.

Recommended Videos

In further evidence suggesting that SpaceX is moving swiftly toward its next test mission, the company shared photos of the upper-stage spacecraft being taken to the launchpad for preflight testing at its Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

Starship moved to the launch site at Starbase for preflight testing pic.twitter.com/ENkPgs3Aqx

— SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 29, 2025

It’s a big moment for SpaceX as the last time it conducted preflight testing on the Starship spacecraft, it blew up.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

The cause of last month’s massive explosion was put down to a failure in a nosecone-based pressurized tank called a COPV (Composite Overwrapped Pressure Vessel), which contains gaseous nitrogen. The failure triggered a catastrophic chain reaction that destroyed the vehicle and damaged the test site. 

Last week, Musk also said that shortly before the 10th test flight, he will give a technical update about the Starship, “going over progress to date and engineering/production/launch plans for the future.” 

NASA and SpaceX are aiming to use the Starship for crew and cargo flights to the moon in the upcoming Artemis missions. The first of these is likely to involve the use of a modified version of the upper-stage spacecraft to land two astronauts on the lunar surface in the Artemis III mission in what would be NASA’s first human landing there since the final Apollo mission in 1972. The Artemis III mission is currently targeted for 2027, though that date could slip. 

Musk is also keen to see the Starship used for the first-ever crewed mission to Mars. While he’s spoken of such a mission taking place before the end of this decade, it seems unlikely to happen until the 2030s at the very earliest. 

The 120-meter-tall Starship first flew in April 2023, and its most recent flight took place in May of this year. While the vehicle is making progress in terms of overall performance, there’s still much testing to be done before it becomes operational.  

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

SpaceX wants to send humans to Mars by 2028, here’s why it won’t
The Starship rocket on the launchpad.

This week saw another dramatic test of SpaceX's Starship, when the mighty rocket exploded once again, and both the upper and lower stages were lost. The test wasn't a complete failure, as the upper stage did reach space for the first time, but it's clear that there's still a lot of work to do to make the world's most powerful rocket something that can be relied on for its eventual intended use: carrying crew to Mars.

Undaunted by this latest setback, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced in a talk shared yesterday, May 29, that the company would be sending "millions of people" to Mars, in order to create a "self-sustaining civilization" there. The aim, Musk says, is to launch a Starship to Mars by 2026, and if that goes well, then to launch a crewed mission two years later, in late 2028 or early 2029.

Read more
After Starship’s 9th test, astronaut shares unique view of earlier flights
SpaceX's Starship on its sixth flight, as seen from the space station.

SpaceX’s massive Starship rocket roared skyward for the ninth time on Tuesday, with the test flight delivering mixed results.

The upper-stage Starship spacecraft coasted for around 40 minutes before breaking up on reentry, a performance that beat the seventh and eighth tests when the vehicles broke up soon after stage separation. The first-stage Super Heavy booster, meanwhile, exploded on its descent, though SpaceX had said beforehand that this could happen as it was trying out a new system for the return flight that put extra pressure on the booster.

Read more
Starship flies again: Check out these spectacular images from 9th rocket test
SpaceX's Starship rocket during its ninth test flight.

SpaceX flew the Starship for the ninth time on Tuesday, with the upper-stage Starship spacecraft performing better than its two previous flights. However, the spacecraft's reentry, about 45 minutes into its flight, didn't go as planned, with the vehicle breaking up over the Indian Ocean.

The Super Heavy booster, meanwhile, blew up during its descent. The explosion wasn’t actually a big surprise as SpaceX was testing a new system that put greater pressure on the vehicle.

Read more