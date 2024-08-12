 Skip to main content
SpaceX to launch first human spaceflight over Earth’s polar regions

The four astronauts heading to orbit on SpaceX's Fram2 mission.
A private space mission operated by SpaceX will become the first crewed voyage designed specifically to explore Earth’s polar regions.

The mission — called Fram2 after the ship that helped explorers first reach Earth’s Arctic and Antarctic regions just over 100 years ago — could launch as early as this year and will be commanded by Chun Wang, an entrepreneur and adventurer from Malta, SpaceX announced on Monday.

Traveling alongside Wang on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft will be Norway’s Jannicke Mikkelsen, Australia’s Eric Philips, and Germany’s Rabea Rogge, with all four crew members traveling to orbit for the first time.

“Wang aims to use the mission to highlight the crew’s explorational spirit, bring a sense of wonder and curiosity to the larger public, and highlight how technology can help push the boundaries of exploration of Earth and through the mission’s research,” SpaceX said.

The historic space voyage will last between three and five days, with the crew observing Earth’s polar regions from an altitude of up to 280 miles (450 kilometers), which is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) higher than the International Space Station (ISS).

The crew will also study unusual, aurora-like light emissions, described by SpaceX as green fragments and mauve ribbons of continuous emissions comparable to the phenomenon known as STEVE (Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement), which has been measured at an altitude of around 249 miles to 311 miles (400 to 500 kilometers).

Additionally, the crew will work with SpaceX on research to better understand the effects of spaceflight on the human body, part of which will involve capturing the first human X-ray images in space. Such research will help in the development of tools for long-duration crewed missions to deep space.

The Fram2 mission will be the sixth by SpaceX to involve a crew of civilians, with Monday’s announcement coming three years after the first one, Inspiration4, which also involved four crew members spending several days orbiting Earth.

Like Inspiration4, the Fram2’s Crew Dragon spacecraft will have a glass dome in place of the docking mechanism that’s used on Crew Dragons bound for the ISS. The dome will offer panoramic views of Earth — including the polar regions — and beyond into space.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
SpaceX sees its eight-year-long flawless Falcon 9 launch streak broken
spacex falcon 9 failure screenshot 2024 07 12 194546

SpaceX has established itself as a champion of reusable commercial rockets, with the enormous success of its Falcon 9 rocket making the company the benchmark against which other commercial launch operations are judged. The Falcon 9, which carries satellites for commercial entities and space agencies into low-Earth orbit, had a long string of flawless launches. But its most recent launch failed to deploy its payloads correctly, breaking that streak and serving as a reminder that even with well-trusted technology, space operations are still a challenge.

The launch was scheduled for yesterday, July 11, from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The Falcon 9 rocket was carrying 20 Starlink satellites to be added to SpaceX's communications network. The booster separated from the rocket as planned and landed on SpaceX's droneship for reuse, but a problem occurred with the rocket's upper stage due to a leak of liquid oxygen.

Read more
SpaceX photos show Super Heavy heading to launchpad for fifth starship flight
SpaceX's Super Heavy booster on its way to the launchpad.

SpaceX's Super Heavy booster makes its way to the launchpad. SpaceX

SpaceX has shared photos of the Super Heavy booster being transported to the launchpad at its facility in Boca Chica, Texas, ahead of the Starship’s fifth test flight, which is expected to take place in the first half of August.

Read more
SpaceX reveals target date for a crewed mission like no other
The Polaris Dawn Crew Dragon spacecraft as it will look in orbit.

SpaceX has revealed a target date for its highly anticipated Polaris Dawn mission: July 31. The spaceflight company made the announcement in a post on social media on Wednesday.

The five-day Polaris Dawn mission will see four nonprofessional astronauts fly aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft to an orbit some 435 miles (700 kilometers) above Earth. This is about 185 miles (298 kilometers) above the International Space Station (ISS) and therefore way higher than any Crew Dragon has flown to date.

Read more