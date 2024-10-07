 Skip to main content
SpaceX’s Hera launch offers sublime view of Earth

By
Earth captured during the early part of the Hera mission.
SpaceX/ESA

SpaceX shared an awesome view of Earth captured during the early part of the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Hera mission, which launched on Monday.

The breathtaking image (below) shows part of the upper stage of the Falcon 9 rocket with Earth in the distance.

View from Falcon 9&#39;s second stage during the Hera mission pic.twitter.com/a4Qrgg6Pp6

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 7, 2024

SpaceX launched the Hera mission from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, sending the spacecraft to an interplanetary transfer orbit.

Hera is a planetary defense mission that’s been designed to analyze the effects of NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission. DART reached its climax in September 2022 with the deliberate crashing of a spacecraft into an asteroid — Dimorphos — to see if the impact would alter its course. Scientists discovered that it did indeed change the asteroid’s direction, paving the way for further development of a system that could be used to deflect potentially hazardous asteroids that are spotted heading toward Earth.

The Hera mission will visit Dimorphos far away from Earth to gather further data to help scientists learn more about the composition of the asteroid and the effects of the DART mission. It could also lead to a greater understanding of asteroid geophysics, as well as offer further insight into the formation of our solar system.

This was the 23rd launch for SpaceX’s Falcon 9 first-stage booster, which previously launched Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, ISI EROS C-3, Korea 425, Maxar 1, ASBM, and 10 Starlink missions.

SpaceX said that due to the additional performance required to deliver Hera to its destination, the first-stage booster was not landed back on Earth in the usual way, but instead expended in orbit.

How to watch SpaceX’s fifth Starship test flight on Sunday
spacex starship fifth flight live stream 5 website desktop 1 12e2f537a0 jpg

SpaceX is getting ready to launch its mighty Starship on its fifth test flight, scheduled for Sunday, October 13. With a mostly-successful fourth test flight behind it, the Starship has already been into orbit and returned to Earth mostly intact. This time, SpaceX will be hoping to catch its Super Heavy booster as well as taking the upper stage Starship into orbit.

The exact date of this fifth test flight has been delayed due to issues with licensing from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), but SpaceX has now confirmed it is targeting 8 a.m. ET (5 a.m. PT) Sunday for its test.

Read more
SpaceX could launch Starship on 5th test flight much earlier than expected
The world's most powerful rocket on the launchpad.

There’s growing expectation that SpaceX could launch the mighty Starship rocket as early as Sunday, October 13.

SpaceX was informed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) last month that it was unlikely to receive a launch permit until late November as the regulator needed time to complete work on its flight launch assessment.

Read more
SpaceX Crew-9 mission launches to ISS carrying two astronauts
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company’s Dragon spacecraft is launched on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 mission to the International Space Station with NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov onboard, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

A SpaceX Crew Dragon craft has launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida carrying two new crew members to the International Space Station (ISS). The launch had been delayed a number of times, most recently due to Hurricane Helene, but lifted off successfully at 1:17 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 28.

The spacecraft, carried by a Falcon 9 rocket and launched from Space Launch Complex-40, carries NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov as members of the Crew-9 mission. It is unusual for a Dragon to launch carrying just two crew members, as it typically carries crews of four. In this case, the spare seats are reserved for the homeward journey of NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams who are currently on the ISS after having traveled there on the first crewed test flight of the Boeing Starliner.

Read more