 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space

Starship launch was scrubbed. Watch the earlier one SpaceX pulled off on Sunday

Starship engineers are eager to match the reliability of SpaceX's workhorse Falcon 9 rocket.

By
A Falcon 9 blasts off from the Space Coast, sending a Dragon capsule to the ISS.
SpaceX

With less than an hour to go before launch, SpaceX scrubbed the 10th launch of the Starship — the largest rocket ever to fly — on Sunday.

The scrub came as a big disappointment for the many people watching in person close to the launch site at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, as well as for those watching online. The company said it needed time “to troubleshoot an issue with ground systems,” and has yet to announce a new launch schedule for the 121-meter-tall rocket. 

Recommended Videos

Still, much earlier in the day, at 2:45 a.m. ET, SpaceX managed to launch its 33rd commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) from Cape Canaveral in Florida. The mission used SpaceX’s workhorse Falcon 9 rocket and a Dragon spacecraft carrying more than 5,000 pounds of supplies for the orbital outpost. Generating just 1.7 million pounds of thrust at launch — compared to the 17 million produced by the mighty Starship — the Falcon 9 may lack the spectacle of SpaceX’s next-gen rocket, but it has a level of reliability that Starship engineers are keen to match.

You can watch the Falcon 9 lift off in the video clip below:

Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/aD3fKAZeHN

— SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 24, 2025

Around eight minutes after launch, the first-stage booster returned to a droneship waiting in the ocean just off the coast of Florida. Here’s some footage showing the booster touching down. 

Falcon 9 lands on A Shortfall of Gravitas pic.twitter.com/RtepEflEpe

— SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 24, 2025

The perfect landing means the booster can now be refurbished and used for another flight. 

Sunday’s mission marked the seventh flight of this particular booster, having previously launched O3b mPOWER-E, Crew-10, Bandwagon-3, O3b mPOWER-D, and two Starlink missions. 

The Dragon will take about 28 hours to reach the space station, where it’s expected to dock on Monday at around 7:30 a.m. ET. Besides delivering food and science experiments for the crew, the capsule will also perform a reboost operation to demonstrate its ability to help sustain the station’s altitude, which slips over time.  

Related: 
Will the weather play nice for SpaceX’s Starship launch? Here’s what we know

The Dragon will remain docked at the ISS for about four months, after which it’ll return to Earth with research equipment and cargo, splashing down off the coast of California.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

SpaceX reveals target date for Starship’s 10th flight test
The world's most powerful rocket will soon fly again.
The Super Heavy booster's Raptor engines powering the Starship's launch on November 19, 2024.

SpaceX's Starship rocket last flew at the end of May. Just over two weeks later, as it prepared for the 10th flight test, the upper-stage Starship spacecraft suddenly exploded on the ground at SpaceX’s Starbase facility near Boca Chica, Texas.

Not surprisingly, the setback delayed plans for the 10th flight test, but on Friday, SpaceX announced a target date for the highly anticipated event: Sunday, August 24, with a launch window opening at 6:30 p.m. CT (7:30 p.m. ET).

Read more
SpaceX shows off huge size of Super Heavy rocket’s new grid fins
The new grid fins have 50% more surface area compared to the previous design.
A SpaceX engineers stands on one of the new grid fins for the Super Heavy rocket.

SpaceX is preparing for the 10th test flight of the Starship, the world’s most powerful rocket comprising the upper-stage Starship spacecraft and the first-stage Super Heavy rocket.

The Elon Musk-led spaceflight company on Wednesday showed off the design of a new grid fin for the Super Heavy rocket. And with a surface area about 50% larger than the previous design, it's massive. 

Read more
From one Dragon to another as SpaceX Crew-10 prepares to return to Earth
A Crew Dragon docked at the space station.

NASA astronaut Anne McClain and three of her colleagues are spending their last evening aboard the International Space Station (ISS) after a five-month stay in orbit.

McClain, fellow NASA astronaut Nichole Ayers, Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi of JAXA, and Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov of Roscosmos, are part of SpaceX’s Crew-10 and are set to return to Earth inside Crew Dragon Endurance shortly after midday on Thursday -- assuming the weather conditions are suitable at the splashdown site off the coast of Florida.

Read more