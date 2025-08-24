 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space

SpaceX scrubs Sunday’s launch attempt of Starship rocket

The team halted the countdown clock with 40 minutes to go and then scrubbed the launch a short while later.

By
The Starship rocket on the launchpad.
SpaceX

SpaceX has called off Sunday’s launch attempt of the Starship rocket. The team halted the countdown clock with 40 minutes to go and then scrubbed the launch a short while later.

The plan had been to launch the Starship on its 10th test flight at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 24, and everything was looking good at the launch site in Starbase, near Boca Chica,Texas. But then SpaceX posted a message on its X account confirming the news that no one wanted to hear.

Recommended Videos

“Standing down from today’s tenth flight of Starship to allow time to troubleshoot an issue with ground systems,” SpaceX said in the message. It’s yet to say when it will try again for launch.

Standing down from today’s tenth flight of Starship to allow time to troubleshoot an issue with ground systems

— SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 24, 2025

The 121-meter-tall Starship, which comprises the first-stage Super Heavy booster and upper-stage Starship spacecraft, packs a colossal 17 million pounds of thrust at launch, making it the most powerful rocket ever to fly. The vehicle, which NASA is planning to use for crew and cargo missions to the moon, and possibly even to Mars, first launched in April 2023. The nine test flights to date have produced mixed results, though data from the tests has allowed SpaceX engineers to refine the design to edge the vehicle toward full certification.

Had Sunday’s launch gone ahead, the Super Heavy booster would have made a controlled landing in the ocean rather than return to the launch site as it has done in several of its earlier test flights. Notably, the booster will fly for the first time with three grid fins instead of the usual four — part of a new design that gives the fins a surface area about 50% larger than the previous design. SpaceX recently shared a photo showing their enormous size. Increasing their size allows the rocket to return to Earth at a more extreme angle, allowing for greater fuel efficiency, among other advantages.

On the 10th flight, whenever it takes place, the upper-stage spacecraft will perform a number of experiments aimed at enabling the vehicle to return to the launch site on a future flight. They include testing alternative materials for the heat-resistant tiles that protect the spacecraft during reentry.

Once SpaceX reveals a new launch schedule, we’ll update here and also on our “how to watch the launch” page.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

SpaceX reveals target date for Starship’s 10th flight test
The world's most powerful rocket will soon fly again.
The Super Heavy booster's Raptor engines powering the Starship's launch on November 19, 2024.

SpaceX's Starship rocket last flew at the end of May. Just over two weeks later, as it prepared for the 10th flight test, the upper-stage Starship spacecraft suddenly exploded on the ground at SpaceX’s Starbase facility near Boca Chica, Texas.

Not surprisingly, the setback delayed plans for the 10th flight test, but on Friday, SpaceX announced a target date for the highly anticipated event: Sunday, August 24, with a launch window opening at 6:30 p.m. CT (7:30 p.m. ET).

Read more
SpaceX shows off huge size of Super Heavy rocket’s new grid fins
The new grid fins have 50% more surface area compared to the previous design.
A SpaceX engineers stands on one of the new grid fins for the Super Heavy rocket.

SpaceX is preparing for the 10th test flight of the Starship, the world’s most powerful rocket comprising the upper-stage Starship spacecraft and the first-stage Super Heavy rocket.

The Elon Musk-led spaceflight company on Wednesday showed off the design of a new grid fin for the Super Heavy rocket. And with a surface area about 50% larger than the previous design, it's massive. 

Read more
Two new rockets just launched within 30 minutes of each other. Watch the highlights
It's been a busy evening for rocket launches, with two new vehicles leaving launchpads in the Americas.
ULA's Vulcan rocket fires up its engines as it leaves the launchpad on its third flight.

Two new rockets just launched within 30 minutes of each other, with each vehicle lifting off for just the third time.

First up, Arianespace’s Ariane 6 launched from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana at 8:37 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 12.

Read more