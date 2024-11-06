 Skip to main content
SpaceX reveals date for next flight of Starship megarocket

SpaceX's Super Heavy launch during the fifth test flight of the Starship.
SpaceX's Super Heavy launch during the fifth test flight of the Starship. SpaceX

SpaceX has revealed that it is targeting Monday, November 18, for the sixth test of the Starship, the world’s most powerful rocket comprising the first-stage Super Heavy booster and the upper-stage Starship spacecraft.

The massive vehicle, which creates around 17 million pounds of thrust at launch, is set to be used by NASA for crew and cargo missions to the moon, and possibly even Mars, though there’s still much testing to be done.

“The next Starship flight test aims to expand the envelope on ship and booster capabilities and get closer to bringing reuse of the entire system online,” SpaceX said in a message on its website. “Objectives include the booster once again returning to the launch site for catch, reigniting a ship Raptor engine while in space, and testing a suite of heatshield experiments and maneuvering changes for ship reentry and descent over the Indian Ocean.”

The Starship last flew on October 13 in its most successful test to date. The mission saw the Super Heavy deploy the Starship to orbit before returning to Earth to be secured in spectacular fashion by giant mechanical arms attached to the launch tower. It was the first attempt at “catching” the booster, a maneuver that will enable SpaceX to quickly refurbish and reuse the rocket for multiple flights.

SpaceX said a live webcast of the upcoming flight test, which will launch from SpaceX’s Starbase site near Boca Chica, Texas, will start 30 minutes before liftoff. You can watch the event on X (formerly Twitter). The 30-minute launch window will open at 4 p.m. CT (5 p.m. ET) on November 18.

It added that the schedule could change, so be sure to check back here, or visit SpaceX’s social media account, for the latest updates.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
