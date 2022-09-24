How to watch SpaceX launch 52 Starlink satellites tonight

Tonight will see another SpaceX launch, with the company launching a batch of 52 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. As usual, SpaceX will stream the launch, including footage of liftoff from the launchpad, stage separation, and the always thrilling vertical landing of the rocket’s first stage.

Starlink Mission

We’ve got all the information you need to know about the launch as well as details on how to watch the livestream below.

What to expect from the launch

The launch is scheduled for tonight, Saturday, September 24, from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. SpaceX will use a Falcon 9 rocket to launch its latest batch of Starlink satellites to join its satellite constellation.

The satellite-based Starlink service aims to provide global broadband internet access without relying on cables. Instead, it uses satellites to provide internet access. As well as private home customers, Starlink is intended to be usable on boats, cruise ships, and cars. It has also been used to provide internet in emergency situations, such as in Ukraine following the Russian invasion and in Tonga following a volcanic eruption.

SpaceX regularly launches new batches of satellites to add to the Starlink constellation, which numbers in the thousands.

The launch window for tonight’s launch is at 7:32 p.m. ET (4:32 p.m. PT) although if there is a problem such as poor weather which necessitates a delay, there is another launch opportunity tomorrow on Sunday, September 25, at 7:10 p.m. ET (4:10 p.m. PT).

As SpaceX is famous for its reusable rocket parts, the launch tonight will include reused Falcon 9 hardware. “The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched SES-22 and two Starlink missions,” SpaceX writes. “Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.”

How to watch the launch

The launch will be livestreamed by SpaceX, with coverage beginning around five minutes before launch — just before 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) tonight. You can watch the livestream either by heading over to SpaceX’s YouTube channel or by using the video embedded near the top of this page.

Editors' Recommendations