How to watch SpaceX’s fifth Starship test flight on Sunday

By
spacex starship fifth flight live stream 5 website desktop 1 12e2f537a0 jpg
SpaceX

SpaceX is getting ready to launch its mighty Starship on its fifth test flight, scheduled for Sunday, October 13. With a mostly-successful fourth test flight behind it, the Starship has already been into orbit and returned to Earth mostly intact. This time, SpaceX will be hoping to catch its Super Heavy booster as well as taking the upper stage Starship into orbit.

The exact date of this fifth test flight has been delayed due to issues with licensing from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), but SpaceX has now confirmed it is targeting 8 a.m. ET (5 a.m. PT) Sunday for its test.

To watch the test, you can tune into to SpaceX’s live stream, which will be shown on X (formerly Twitter):

Watch Starship&#39;s fifth flight test https://t.co/LVrCnTv797

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 12, 2024

You’ll also be able to watch the broadcast on SpaceX’s website.

The company has described its ambitions for catching the Super Heavy booster in a blog post, as it will use a pair of giant mechanical arms referred to as chopsticks to try to hold the booster as it comes in to land at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Texas. This would be the first time a Super Heavy booster has been caught, and a significant step forward in making the Starship reusable. SpaceX has already proven the efficacy of this concept with its Falcon 9 rocket, of which the boosters are frequently landed on the ocean or occasionally on land to be reused.

The Starship is a considerably larger and more powerful vehicle than the Falcon 9, however, and has different boosters — making catching the booster a difficult task.

“Extensive upgrades ahead of this flight test have been made to hardware and software across Super Heavy, Starship, and the launch and catch tower infrastructure at Starbase,” SpaceX wrote. “SpaceX engineers have spent years preparing and months testing for the booster catch attempt, with technicians pouring tens of thousands of hours into building the infrastructure to maximize our chances for success. We accept no compromises when it comes to ensuring the safety of the public and our team, and the return will only be attempted if conditions are right.”

To tune into the live stream of Sunday’s test flight, you can look to coverage beginning at around 7:30 a.m. ET (4:30 a.m. PT) or you can follow updates on the flight at SpaceX’s X account.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
NASA’s Crew-8 astronauts will stay in orbit a little longer
crew 8 departure delay gzsvp9baaamitut

NASA and SpaceX's four Crew-8 astronauts will be staying in their temporary home on the International Space Station (ISS) for a little while longer, as their departure has been delayed due to inclement weather. The return of the four crew members to Earth has already been pushed back once and was slated to go ahead today, Sunday, October 13, but the was called off this morning due to adverse weather conditions at the splashdown zone off the coast of Florida.

The four crew members -- NASA’s Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, and Jeanette Epps, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin -- make up the Crew-8 mission and will return to Earth on a SpaceX Dragon. But with the hurricanes and extreme weather conditions affecting Florida recently, NASA officials chose to let the crew members remain in orbit rather than have them try to splash down in potentially difficult conditions.

Read more
SpaceX captures Starship booster for the first time in historic test
Mechazilla catching Starship booster stage.

SpaceX has scripted history with the fifth test of its massive Starship rocket system. The giant rocket launched from the Starbase site in South Texas earlier today, and following a brief trip to space, the reusable spacecraft made a splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

But the more remarkable feat was the successful capture of the Super Heavy booster, a fully reusable first stage that stands at a towering 71 meters and draws power from 33 Raptor engines. Up till now, the boosters have splashed into the water (or got damaged), but this time, SpaceX managed to capture it using giant mechanical arms.

Read more
How to watch the Europa Clipper mission launch on Monday
This artist’s concept depicts NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft in orbit around Jupiter.

Update: NASA has confirmed launch is scheduled for no earlier than 12:06 p.m. ET on Monday.

NASA's Europa Clipper mission, set to visit the icy moon of Jupiter, was set to launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida this week but had its launch delayed because of Hurricane Milton. Now, NASA has announced that it is targeting no earlier than Monday, October 14, for the launch, and we've got the details on how you can watch the event live.
What to expect from the Europa Clipper launch
The mission intends to explore Europa, the moon of Jupiter that has a liquid water ocean beneath a thick, icy shell. Because of the presence of liquid water there, scientists want to learn whether the moon could be potentially habitable, as it is one of the most promising locations that life could survive outside of Earth. The mission will search for information about the ocean and the presence of the building blocks of life, called organic compounds, to see if the ingredients for life are present there.

Read more