 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

SpaceX’s Starship megarocket is getting ready to fly again

By
SpaceX's Super Heavy booster on the launchpad ahead of the Starship's seventh test flight.
SpaceX

Keen to ramp up the frequency of test flights for its next-generation Starship rocket, SpaceX has moved the first-stage Super Heavy booster to the launchpad for preflight testing ahead of its seventh liftoff.

SpaceX shared an image of the 70-meter-tall Super Heavy booster standing on the launchpad. When the Starship spacecraft is stacked on top for the upcoming test, the vehicle reaches an astonishing height of 120 meters.

Recommended Videos

Flight 7 Super Heavy booster moved to the pad at Starbase for testing pic.twitter.com/IOnSMTjrTk

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 6, 2024

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Recent reports have suggested that SpaceX is targeting January 11 for the seventh orbital test flight of the Super Heavy booster and Starship spacecraft (collectively known as the Starship), though SpaceX has yet to confirm this.

Related

The rocket — the most powerful ever to fly — has been improving its performance with every flight since the first test in April 2023. That maiden flight lasted barely four minutes before the entire vehicle exploded in dramatic fashion over the Gulf of Mexico. The second flight, however, achieved stage separation, while the third saw the Starship reach space. And then the fifth flight performed a spectacular rocket landing that has to be seen to be believed. Bringing the first-stage booster home shortly after deploying the upper stage to orbit allows SpaceX to reuse it for multiple missions, delivering a significant efficiency boost to its spaceflight operations.

Once fully tested and certified, NASA and SpaceX want to use a modified version of the Starship spacecraft to land the first humans on the lunar surface since the final Apollo mission in 1972. The highly anticipated landing will be part of the Artemis III mission, which NASA recently announced would be pushed back by about a year to mid-2027. The delay follows the emergence of technical issues with the NASA’s Orion spacecraft, which will also play a key role in the Artemis III mission.

Future Starship missions could also involve sending the first humans to Mars, possibly in the 2030s.

SpaceX chief Elon Musk has also repeatedly suggested — including as recently as Sunday in a social media post — that the rocket could one day pave the way for humans to become multiplanetary by helping to set up a colony on Mars. Such a reality is surely a ways off, but with every Starship test, Musk believes his grand ambition is edging ever closer.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
SpaceX makes nail-biting sixth Starship test flight, but fails to catch booster
spacex starship sixth test flight screenshot 2024 11 19 230939

SpaceX has once again proved the mettle of its Starship rocket with its sixth test flight, which made a battered but ultimately successful landing in the Indian Ocean. Starship lifted off the pad at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) from the Starbase facility in Texas, splashing down around an hour later after a suborbital flight.

https://twitter.com/SpaceX/status/1858994002311475519

Read more
Here’s what NASA plans to do with its shiny new SpaceX spacecraft
nasa lunar landers delivery plans hls large cargo 240419 jpg

As SpaceX gears up for the big sixth test flight of its Starship vehicle, NASA has announced its longer term plans for the next generation of SpaceX craft. The company is in the process of developing a human lander for the moon, which NASA intends to use along with a lander from Blue Origin to potentially carry astronauts to the lunar surface as part of the Artemis program.

But NASA won't just be carrying people in its two shiny new spacecraft. The agency announced today that it also intends to use the vehicles to carry cargo such as equipment and infrastructure to the moon.

Read more
How to watch SpaceX’s sixth test flight of Starship megarocket
The Starship spacecraft during an engine test.

SpaceX is making final preparations for the sixth test flight of its mighty Starship rocket featuring the most Super Heavy, the most powerful booster ever to fly.

The Elon Musk-led spaceflight company is targeting Tuesday, November 19, for the sixth test of the 120-meter-tall rocket.

Read more