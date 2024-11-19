 Skip to main content
SpaceX makes nail-biting sixth Starship test flight but fails to catch booster

By
SpaceX's Starship ahead of its sixth test flight.
The Starship on the launchpad at SpaceX's Starbase facility in Texas ahead of its sixth test flight. This is one of four images shared by SpaceX on Sunday. SpaceX

SpaceX has once again proved the mettle of its Starship rocket with its sixth test flight, which made a battered but ultimately successful landing in the Indian Ocean. Starship lifted off the pad at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) from the Starbase facility in Texas, splashing down around an hour later after a suborbital flight.

Liftoff of Starship! pic.twitter.com/rSLQ2DDy63

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 19, 2024

The plan had been to attempt to catch the booster, or first stage, of the rocket as had been done previously on the Starship’s fifth test flight. This tricky maneuver involves the booster separating from the upper stage, flipping in the air, and then coming back in to land at the Starbase site in Texas.

To catch the booster, a tower is equipped with a pair of “chopstick” arms that can close around the booster as it comes in to secure it in place. In the long term, being able to catch the booster in this manner means that it can be reused for future missions, making the launch of multiple Starship missions more affordable.

However, today SpaceX chose to call off the catch attempt and instead had the booster come in for a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico. The company has not yet announced why this decision was made, but given the very new state of the technology, it errs on the side of caution when testing maneuvers at its landing site.

“Distinct vehicle and pad criteria must be met prior to a return and catch of the Super Heavy booster, which will require healthy systems on the booster and tower and a final manual command from the mission’s Flight Director,” SpaceX wrote before the launch. “If this command is not sent prior to the completion of the boostback burn, or if automated health checks show unacceptable conditions with Super Heavy or the tower, the booster will default to a trajectory that takes it to a landing burn and soft splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico. We accept no compromises when it comes to ensuring the safety of the public and our team, and the return will only take place if conditions are right.”

SpaceX

The booster did come in for a gentle splashdown on the ocean, but exploded shortly after touching the surface of the water. It is likely that it exploded due to the booster tipping over as it touched down on the water, making it structurally unsound.

SpaceX

Also during the flight, the Starship did achieve relighting an engine in space for the first time. One of the Raptor engines was reignited at around 35 minutes after launch, before the Starship came back in for reentry, which is an important capability for future spacecraft to be able to move in and out of sustainable orbits.

As the Starship came in to reentry, there was glowing of hot metal and wrinkling of the material on the side of the rocket visible on the live stream, but it did make it through the maximum heating moment and splashed down successfully on the ocean. The vehicle looked fairly damaged when it landed on the ocean; however, it did touch down in one piece.

Splashdown confirmed! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting sixth flight test of Starship! pic.twitter.com/bf98Va9qmL

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 19, 2024

Even without the booster catch, this marks another impressive test for the Starship, which will eventually be used for tasks such as carrying NASA cargo and astronauts to the moon as part of the Artemis program.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
A SpaceX Crew Dragon is doing a shuffle at the ISS — here’s how to watch
The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov approaches the International Space Station as it orbits 259 miles above Oregon.

This week will see a special maneuver at the International Space Station (ISS) as a SpaceX Crew Dragon takes one of the tiniest flights ever, hopping just a few meters over from one port of the station to another. And NASA will live stream the event, so you'll be able to watch the spacecraft take this short flight as it happens.

The changeover is necessary to make space for another SpaceX craft that will arrive on Monday, October 4. But this new arrival won't carry any crew as it is a cargo craft, part of the 31st commercial resupply services mission by SpaceX. This new arrival will dock at the forward-facing port on the Space Station's Harmony module, as it is easiest for craft to dock there than on the space-facing side. But the Crew Dragon is currently occupying this port, so it needs to undock, move to the other space-facing port, and redock there.

Read more
A SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft has set a new record
SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft.

SpaceX’s Crew-8 members are finally on their way home after spending nearly eight months at the International Space Station (ISS).

The crew members were supposed to depart the ISS several weeks ago, but poor weather conditions at the splashdown site off the coast of Florida prompted mission planners to delay the homecoming. Prior to that, delays to departure were caused by measures to deal with Boeing’s troubled Starliner spacecraft, which was docked at the station over the summer.

Read more
SpaceX already gearing up for Starship’s sixth test flight
SpaceX's Super Heavy booster on its way to the launchpad.

SpaceX has released images of a Super Heavy booster heading to the launchpad for prelaunch testing.

“Flight 6 Super Heavy booster moved to the Starbase pad for testing,” SpaceX said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

Read more