 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space

SpaceX targets Tuesday for delayed Starship launch, but how’s the weather looking?

The weather caused Monday's scrub. Will it play ball on Tuesday?

By
The Starship rocket on the launchpad.
The Starship rocket on the launchpad at Starbase on Monday night. SpaceX

It’s been a trying few days for SpaceX. On Sunday, the spaceflight company scrubbed the 10th launch of the Starship rocket as it needed to investigate an issue with the ground systems. Before the day was out, it said it would try again on Monday for a launch from its Starbase facility in southern Texas.

About three hours from liftoff on Monday, SpaceX said the weather conditions were 55% favorable for launch at 6:30 p.m. local time (7:30 p.m. ET) — hardly the clearest confirmation that the test flight would take place at the targeted time. After a couple of pauses during the final countdown, SpaceX was aiming to launch the rocket at the slightly later time of 7 p.m., but then, with 40 seconds to go, the effort was scrubbed for the second time in two days. 

Recommended Videos

The company said anvil clouds in the area presented a lightning risk and so it was unable to proceed with the launch. 

Several hours later, it said it will go again at the same time on Tuesday, but how’s the weather looking then?

Well, checking various weather sites, it could be another 50/50 shot. Many of the forecasts suggest that while the morning looks relatively clear, there could be clouds and perhaps rain — a couple even include the lightning symbol — in the area later in the day, around the time that SpaceX wants to launch the most powerful rocket ever built.

“Humid with variable cloudiness, becoming breezy in the afternoon with a thunderstorm in spots,” AccuWeather says in its forecast for Tuesday, while The Weather Channel says “a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible.” The National Weather Service says there’s a “40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between noon and 4 p.m.,” which is two-and-a-half hours before the rocket is set to lift off.

Related: 
Starship launch was scrubbed. Watch the earlier one SpaceX pulled off on Sunday

If the weather does play nice at launch time, then we just have to hope that no technical issues arise as well. 

While those watching online will be disappointed at Sunday and Monday’s scrubs, the delays are an even greater inconvenience for those who’ve traveled to the site to witness the launch in person. Space photographer Andrew McCarthy, for one, clearly intends to stick around. “Scrubbed again,” he wrote in a post on X on Monday night. “Looks like I’m pushing my flights and doing laundry in the hotel sink.”

Scrubbed again. Looks like I’m pushing my flights and doing laundry in the hotel sink 😜 pic.twitter.com/x8JPnfskjf

— Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) August 26, 2025

Fingers crossed for Tuesday, then! 

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

SpaceX just set a new pace for rocket launches
The commercial spaceflight company completed a milestone mission on Monday.
A Falcon 9 rocket launches from California.

SpaceX launched the Falcon 9 for the first time in 2010. Since then, the two-stage rocket has become the company’s workhorse vehicle, sending satellites to low-Earth orbit, crew and cargo to the International Space Station, and private crewed missions to orbit.

Notably, the spaceflight company has been ramping up the frequency of its launches with every passing year, with its reusable Falcon 9 blasting off from the Space Coast in Florida as well as Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Read more
SpaceX plans to try again on Tuesday with Starship rocket launch. Here’s how to watch
Get ready for another spectacular rocket launch from SpaceX's Starbase site in Texas.
The Starship launching from Starbase in October 2024.

[UPDATE: SpaceX has scrubbed Monday's launch of the Starship -- the second scrub in two days. It's now targeting Tuesday, August 26 for launch. Full details below.]

SpaceX is close to launching its enormous Starship rocket for the 10th time.

Read more
SpaceX reveals target date for Starship’s 10th flight test
The world's most powerful rocket will soon fly again.
The Super Heavy booster's Raptor engines powering the Starship's launch on November 19, 2024.

SpaceX's Starship rocket last flew at the end of May. Just over two weeks later, as it prepared for the 10th flight test, the upper-stage Starship spacecraft suddenly exploded on the ground at SpaceX’s Starbase facility near Boca Chica, Texas.

Not surprisingly, the setback delayed plans for the 10th flight test, but on Friday, SpaceX announced a target date for the highly anticipated event: Sunday, August 24, with a launch window opening at 6:30 p.m. CT (7:30 p.m. ET).

Read more