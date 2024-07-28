 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

SpaceX’s historic Polaris Dawn mission faces delay

By

SpaceX has changed the target date for its historic Polaris Dawn mission. At the start of this month, the Elon Musk-led spaceflight company said it was targeting no earlier than July 31 for the mission, but it’s now shifted this to mid-to-late August.

The delay to the launch of Polaris Dawn appears to be due to a decision by SpaceX to focus on the Crew-9 launch of four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), a mission that is currently targeting August 18.

Recommended Videos

The Polaris Dawn voyage will see four nonprofessional astronauts fly on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft to an orbit about 435 miles (700 kilometers) above Earth. This will take it around 185 miles (298 kilometers) above the ISS, to a point further from Earth than any Crew Dragon has flown before.

The mission is also eyeing another record by becoming the first to involve a commercial spacewalk. This will take place as the Crew Dragon and its four crew members travel through parts of the Van Allen radiation belt. The walk will involve two Polaris Dawn crew members and is likely to take a couple of hours. The goal is to fully test new specially designed spacesuits.

The five-day Polaris Dawn mission will also carry out research aimed at gaining a deeper understanding of the effects of spaceflight and space radiation on human health. It will also be the first to test Starlink laser-based communications in space as part of efforts to develop a future space communications system for missions to the moon, Mars, and beyond.

Billionaire businessman Jared Isaacman — the CEO of payment processing firm Shift4 and an accomplished pilot — is funding the upcoming Polaris Dawn mission. His name will be familiar to those who followed the Inspiration4 mission in 2021 in which he led three other non-professional astronauts on the first all-civilian orbital flight.

Commenting on the delay to the Polaris Dawn mission in an interview with Singapore’s CNA on Saturday, Isaacman said: “We’re a little late … it’s probably late August when we’ll launch,” .

Isaacman will fly on the Polaris Dawn mission with Scott Poteet, a retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel who served 20 years in various roles; Sarah Gillis, a lead space operations engineer at SpaceX who’s responsible for overseeing the company’s astronaut training program; and Anna Menon, a lead space operations engineer at SpaceX, where she manages the development of crew operations and also serves in mission control.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Elon Musk gives a tour of SpaceX Starfactory rocket site
elon musk gives a tour of spacex starfactory rocket site

First Look Inside SpaceX's Starfactory w/ Elon Musk

SpaceX chief Elon Musk has given Everyday Astronaut YouTuber Tim Dodd an extensive tour of the Starfactory in Boca Chica, Texas.

Read more
Watch SpaceX nail its 250th Falcon 9 drone ship landing
A Falcon 9 booster coming in to land.

SpaceX has successfully landed its Falcon 9 booster on a drone ship for the 250th time.

The first stage of the company’s workhorse Falcon 9 rocket made a flawless landing on the Just Read the Instructions drone ship about eight minutes after launching from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday. A video (below) captured the moment that the booster -- this one making its ninth touchdown -- arrived on the floating platform in the Atlantic Ocean.

Read more
SpaceX Starship rocket survives reentry mostly intact in fourth test flight
starship fourth test flight screenshot 2024 06 145159

The mighty Starship rocket that SpaceX intends to use to transport astronauts to the moon and beyond has made another largely successful test flight, blasting off and returning to Earth somewhat intact. The uncrewed test today was the fourth launch of the Starship to date, following a third test in March in which the Starship launched, but was lost during reentry.

The rocket launched from SpaceX's Starbase facility in Texas at around 9 a.m. ET this morning, Thursday January 6. The Starship lifted off from Texas and traveled through the atmosphere. It then flew over the Gulf of Mexico, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Indian Ocean. It traveled for around 40 minutes. The ship then came back through the atmosphere for a reentry, splashing down in the Indian Ocean.

Read more