SpaceX’s next Starship flight delayed by months

By
SpaceX's Starship rocket being stacked for its fourth test flight.
SpaceX's Starship rocket being stacked for its fourth test flight. SpaceX

SpaceX says it’s been ready to launch the mighty Starship rocket on its fifth test flight since early August, and had been expecting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to give it the green light for the flight to take place in mid-September. But it’s now emerged that the FAA is unlikely to grant a launch license until late November at the earliest.

SpaceX is deeply upset about the development, criticizing the FAA in a lengthy blog post on Tuesday for the time that it’s taking to grant a license.

“We recently received a launch license date estimate of late November from the FAA,” SpaceX said in the post. “This is a more than two-month delay to the previously communicated date of mid-September. This delay was not based on a new safety concern, but instead driven by superfluous environmental analysis.”

It added: “Environmental regulations and mitigations serve a noble purpose, stemming from common-sense safeguards to enable progress while preventing undue impact to the environment. However, with the licensing process being drawn out for Flight 5, we find ourselves delayed for unreasonable and exasperating reasons.”

SpaceX said it was “stuck in a reality where it takes longer to do the government paperwork to license a rocket launch than it does to design and build the actual hardware,” adding that this “should never happen” and “directly threatens America’s position as the leader in space.”

NASA is waiting on SpaceX to fully test the new Starship rocket so that it can use it for Artemis missions to the moon in the coming years. A modified version of the upper-stage spacecraft is set to put the first humans on the lunar surface since 1972 in the Artemis III mission that’s currently scheduled for 2026. The Starship’s fifth test flight will include the first-ever attempt by SpaceX to “catch” the returning first-stage Super Heavy rocket using giant mechanical arms.

In a statement to Space.com, the FAA has repeated its assertion that SpaceX “must meet all safety, environmental and other licensing requirements prior to FAA launch authorization.”

It explained that SpaceX’s current license authorizing the Starship’s fourth flight “also allows for multiple flights of the same vehicle configuration and mission profile,” but said that “SpaceX chose to modify both for its proposed Starship Flight 5 launch, which triggered a more in-depth review.”

It said that SpaceX had also submitted new information in mid-August “detailing how the environmental impact of Flight 5 will cover a larger area than previously reviewed,” adding that “this requires the FAA to consult with other agencies,” and it will therefore need more time than originally expected.

Starliner astronauts to return to Earth in SpaceX Dragon next year
NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test astronauts (from top) Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams pose on June 13, 2024 for a portrait inside the vestibule between the forward port on the International Space Station’s Harmony module and Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.

Two NASA astronauts who have been stuck in orbit for over two months after the Boeing Starliner spacecraft they traveled in developed a fault on the outward journey will return to Earth in a SpaceX Dragon craft next year. Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were aboard the Starliner for what was supposed to be a one-week test flight, but issues with the craft's thrusters have forced it to remain docked at the International Space Station for testing. Now, the Starliner will return home uncrewed, and the astronauts will stay on the station to complete a six-month stint there.

This is a major setback for both NASA and Boeing, as NASA has repeatedly stressed its desire for multiple commercial options for travel to the space station in addition to the SpaceX Dragon. But engineers have struggled to replicate and solve the issues with the Starliner from the ground, and the agency says it is prioritizing the safety of Wilmore and Williams by keeping them aboard the station.

Read more
Watch SpaceX video depicting next week’s historic Polaris Dawn spacewalk
How the Polaris Dawn spacewalk is expected to look.

SpaceX chief Elon Musk recently described the all-civilian Polaris Dawn mission as “epic,” mainly because it will involve the first-ever commercial spacewalk.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft being used in next week’s mission will also carry the four crew members to a point further from Earth than any Crew Dragon has gone before, and will carry humans the farthest from our planet since the final Apollo moon mission in 1972.

Read more
SpaceX sets new target date for historic Polaris Dawn mission
An illustration of how the Polaris Dawn spacewalk will look.

SpaceX is delaying the launch of the historic Polaris Dawn mission by a day to give teams more time to complete preflight checkouts.

The Elon Musk-led spaceflight company had been targeting Monday, August 26, for the launch of the all-civilian mission, which involves the first-ever commercial spacewalk. But on Wednesday, it announced that it's now targeting Tuesday, August 27, for liftoff.

Read more