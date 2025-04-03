 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space

See the first images from NASA’s newest space observatory, SPHEREx

By
NASA’s SPHEREx, which will map hundreds of millions of galaxies across the entire sky, captured one of its first exposures March 27. The observatory’s six detectors each captured one of these uncalibrated images, to which visible-light colors have been added to represent infrared wavelengths. SPHEREx’s complete field of view spans the top three images; the same area of the sky is also captured in the bottom three images.
NASA’s SPHEREx, which will map hundreds of millions of galaxies across the entire sky, captured one of its first exposures March 27. The observatory’s six detectors each captured one of these uncalibrated images, to which visible-light colors have been added to represent infrared wavelengths. SPHEREx’s complete field of view spans the top three images; the same area of the sky is also captured in the bottom three images. NASA/JPL-Caltech

A brand new NASA space observatory, SPHEREx, has taken its first test images a few weeks after its launch on March 11, and all indications are looking good for it to take wide and gorgeous views of the sky.

“Our spacecraft has opened its eyes on the universe,” said SPHEREx project scientist Olivier Doré. “It’s performing just as it was designed to.”

Recommended Videos

The images appear in different colors because they are taken using infrared data, which is beyond the range of human eyesight. To translate that data into images, scientists assign different wavelengths to different colors, so each of the observatory’s six different sensors is given its own color. The data from each sensor can be further broken down in 17 unique wavelengths, meaning that the observatory can see over 100 wavelengths in total.

Related

Gathering these first images is part of the process that engineers go through to check that the spacecraft is ready to work. The instruments still need to be calibrated before they can be used for accurate science, but already the images are looking promising and are inspiring the team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

“This is the high point of spacecraft checkout; it’s the thing we wait for,” said Beth Fabinsky, SPHEREx deputy project manager at JPL. “There’s still work to do, but this is the big payoff. And wow! Just wow!”

As well as checking over the detectors, the team needs to manage the cooling of the hardware down to around minus 350 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 210 degrees Celsius). As the spacecraft detects heat as infrared radiation, the hardware needs to be very cold so it doesn’t disrupt those readings.

The spacecraft is set to begin full operations later this month, when it will take around 600 exposures per day as part of its mission to survey the entire sky and investigate the origins of the universe.

“I’m rendered speechless,” said Jim Fanson, SPHEREx project manager at JPL. “There was an incredible human effort to make this possible, and our engineering team did an amazing job getting us to this point.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
NASA to host first ever Twitch stream from International Space Station
NASA astronaut Don Pettit aboard the International Space Station.

The job of space agencies like NASA isn't only to research scientific topics and to push forward space exploration -- it's also to communicate with the public about that work, and to get them excited for space research. To that end, NASA frequently hosts events like astronauts in space answering questions from school children, collaborating with citizen science projects, or encouraging amateur astronomers and curious stargazers to participate in astronomical events. Now, the agency's latest push to engage young people is to go where many of them are: on Twitch.

NASA will host its first Twitch event from the International Space Station next week, in a move hoping to draw in a new audience interested in space science and research. The event will have NASA astronauts currently living on the space station talk about their life on board and the work that they're doing, and give Twitch viewers the opportunity to ask them questions.

Read more
How to watch this week’s spacewalk from the International Space Station
Astronaut Suni Williams is pictured during a six-hour spacewalk for science and maintenance on the International Space Station on Jan. 16, 2025.

This week holds another exciting event at the International Space Station (ISS) as two NASA astronauts will head out on a six-and-a-half-hour long spacewalk this Thursday, January 30. This is the second U.S. spacewalk this year, and preparations are underway to get the astronauts, their spacesuits, and the station ready for the event.

It will be NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams performing the spacewalk, who gained worldwide fame after traveling to the space station on a Boeing Starliner spacecraft on what was supposed to be a one-week mission. The pair have now been in space for over six months, as issues with the Starliner meant that it returned to Earth without them, and they joined the regular ISS crew.

Read more
NASA video offers behind-the-scenes look at upcoming SPHEREx mission
An artist's rendition of NASA's SPHEREx space mission.

Excitement is building for next month’s launch of NASA’s SPHEREx mission, which will survey the sky in optical and near-infrared light from low-Earth orbit.

NASA has just released a video (below) offering a behind-the-scenes look at the mission, with the team members revealing some of the rigorous testing processes that have been necessary to get the space telescope ready for launch.

Read more