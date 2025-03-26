 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space

It’s not aliens, it’s just SpaceX: scientists figure out strange spiral in the sky

By
A Falcon 9 rocket heads to space in October 2023.
SpaceX

A strange swirl in the sky seen over much of Britain and Europe this week wasn’t the result of alien activity but rather a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The UK’s Met Office, which monitors weather conditions in Britain, announced that the striking vision seen overhead was not a cause for concern but the result of a rocket launch.

“We’ve received many reports of an illuminated swirl in the sky this evening,” the Met Office wrote on X, sharing various images of the swirl. “This is likely to be caused by the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, launched earlier today. The rocket’s frozen exhaust plume appears to be spinning in the atmosphere and reflecting the sunlight, causing it to appear as a spiral in the sky”

UK Met Office on X

Although some people at first thought the swirl was an unusual weather phenomenon or even due to extraterrestrial activity, in fact the cause was more prosaic. SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Monday night, carrying a US spy satellite to be deployed as part of its NROL-69 mission. That satellite was deployed, and then the rocket dumped its excess fuel before returning to Earth.

Recommended Videos

According to Lord Dover of Hertfordshire’s Bayfordbury Observatory, who spoke to the Guardian, this fuel froze as it was dumped and reflected light from the sun. As the fuel cloud spread, it formed a swirling cloud shape which was visible as the rocket traveled over the Atlantic. The spiral shape is created by the path that the rocket’s upper stage takes as it falls back to Earth, and whether it creates a visible object in the sky is to do with the altitude at which the fuel is released.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The swirl was visible for around 10 minutes, and according to space.com it was spotted in Croatia, Poland, and Hungary as well as in the UK. Reports have also come about the spiral from as far north as Copenhagen, Denmark. Though it looks remarkably like the shape of a spiral galaxy, this object was much closer to us as it was within Earth’s atmosphere.

Although it is rare to see such objects in the skies over Europe, experts predict that they will become a more common sight as the number of rocket launches increases.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
SpaceX needs good weather for Wednesday’s crewed launch. Here’s how it’s looking
SpaceX's Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon ready for the launch of Crew-10.

SpaceX and NASA are making final preparations for the launch of Crew-10 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, targeted for Wednesday, March 12.

As ever, the launch team needs decent weather conditions for the liftoff, or else the mission will be delayed until suitable conditions prevail. Folks heading to the Space Coast to witness SpaceX’s first crewed launch since September will also be eyeing the forecasts.

Read more
SpaceX shares stunning close-up footage of Starship engines firing up on 8th flight test
The Starship's Raptor engines igniting for the rocket's eighth flight test.

SpaceX launched its mighty Starship rocket for the eighth time last week. The mission was a bit of mixed bag, with the team successfully catching the first-stage Super Heavy booster on its return to the launchpad, but losing the Starship spacecraft in a midair explosion minutes after stage separation. The Elon Musk-led spaceflight company is now looking into what went wrong.

After each Starship test, SpaceX usually releases video clips showing the mission's key moments. On Sunday, it shared some extraordinary footage (below) captured from below the booster as it launched from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas. The slowed-down video shows the rocket’s 33 Raptor engines firing up as the enormous 120-meter-tall vehicle leaves the launchpad.

Read more
How to watch SpaceX’s 8th Starship flight test on Thursday
SpaceX's Super Heavy launch during the fifth test flight of the Starship.

[Update: SpaceX has moved the targeted launch date to Thursday, March 6.]

SpaceX has confirmed that it’s targeting Thursday, March 6, for the eighth test of the Starship, the most powerful rocket ever to fly. Read on for details on how to watch a livestream of the upcoming flight.

Read more