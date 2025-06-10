Strawberry Moon tonight: How to watch the stunning lunar show

Tonight offers a wonderful opportunity to witness a full Strawberry Moon. It’s a gorgeous phenomenon, with out nearest neighbor casting a warm, golden-pink hue across the sky as it rises.

The term “Strawberry Moon” originated from Algonquian-speaking tribes in the northeastern U.S., as this particular full moon took place when strawberries were ripening and ready to be harvested. The name has been passed down the generations and continues to be used by many people today.

The Strawberry Moon will rise in the eastern sky at around dusk on Wednesday, between around 8:30 p.m. ET and shortly after sunset in other regions — for example, the best time to view it in San Francisco will be 8 p.m., though you’re advised to check your own city’s moonrise time for precise information.

For the most dramatic view, watch shortly after moonrise when the celestial body will appear at its largest and should take on a warm, golden or orange tint due to atmospheric scattering, a phenomenon caused by its light passing through more of Earth’s atmosphere.

To view the Strawberry Moon, here’s what you need to know:

Location: Choose a spot with a clear, unobstructed view of the eastern horizon. Rural areas, hilltops, open fields, or waterfronts are ideal. In urban areas, local parks or elevated locations — like the top of a very tall building — can help minimize light pollution and obstructions.

Weather: Check local weather forecasts to ensure clear skies. Cloud cover can obscure the view, so choose a location where skies are expected to be mostly clear.

Preparation: Take binoculars or a camera with a telephoto lens if you’d like to observe details or capture photos. It’s a great opportunity to capture some striking images as the moon’s low position and unusual coloring should make it appear larger and more dramatic.

What to expect: The Strawberry Moon will appear low in the sky, glowing with a yellow, orange, or even rosy hue as it rises. This year’s full moon is especially notable because it’s the lowest in the sky in several decades, due to a rare lunar standstill.

Bonus view: Also, as the moon wanes over the coming weeks, look out for the Milky Way. June is a great time to view the galaxy of which we are a part!