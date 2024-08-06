 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Stuck Starliner is causing NASA to delay other ISS missions

By
SpaceX Crew-9 during training.
SpaceX

NASA has announced it will delay the targeted launch date of SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) while it continues to work on resolving the situation with the troubled Starliner spacecraft.

The Starliner has been docked at the ISS since early June in a mission that was only supposed to last about 10 days. But an issue with some of the spacecraft’s thrusters has prompted NASA engineers to carry out investigations to work out if the vehicle is safe to fly home with its two crew members onboard.

Recommended Videos

The Crew-9 mission will use a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule to carry NASA astronauts Stephanie Wilson, Zena Cardman, and Nick Hague, along with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov. It had been targeting August 18 for launch, but liftoff has now been pushed to no earlier than September 24.

“This adjustment allows more time for mission managers to finalize return planning for the agency’s Boeing [Starliner] Crew Flight Test currently docked to the orbiting laboratory,” NASA said in a message shared on its website on Tuesday.

The space agency said that Starliner ground teams are “taking their time to analyze the results of recent docked hot-fire testing, finalize flight rationale for the spacecraft’s integrated propulsion system, and confirm system reliability ahead of Starliner’s return to Earth. NASA and Boeing continue to evaluate the spacecraft’s readiness, and no decisions have been made regarding Starliner’s return.”

NASA added that the adjustment to the launch date for Crew-9 also clears the way for the upcoming Soyuz handover, which is targeted for no earlier than mid-September.

In another knock-on effect of the delayed Starliner homecoming, NASA will also adjust the launch of SpaceX’s 31st commercial resupply services mission to no earlier than mid-October.

NASA is holding a media teleconference on Wednesday during which it will offer an update on its efforts to determine whether the Starliner is ready to come home. Here’s how to listen in.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
SpaceX reveals target date for a crewed mission like no other
The Polaris Dawn Crew Dragon spacecraft as it will look in orbit.

SpaceX has revealed a target date for its highly anticipated Polaris Dawn mission: July 31. The spaceflight company made the announcement in a post on social media on Wednesday.

The five-day Polaris Dawn mission will see four nonprofessional astronauts fly aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft to an orbit some 435 miles (700 kilometers) above Earth. This is about 185 miles (298 kilometers) above the International Station (ISS) and therefore way higher than any Crew Dragon has flown to date.

Read more
Boeing Starliner astronauts ‘are not stranded’ in orbit, NASA insists
Boeing Space's Starliner docked at the International Space Station in June 2024.

Boeing Space's Starliner docked at the International Space Station in June 2024. NASA

NASA has insisted that its two Starliner astronauts are not stranded in orbit as it continues to investigate issues with the thrusters on the spacecraft. which is currently docked at the International Space Station (ISS).

Read more
SpaceX will help to crash the International Space Station
The International Space Station.

The International Space Station orbiting about 250 miles above Earth. NASA

The International Space Station (ISS) is nearing the end of its life after more than two decades in low-Earth orbit.

Read more