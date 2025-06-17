 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space

Sushi in space doesn’t look like a good idea

By
Space sushi aboard the International Space Station.
Space sushi prepared aboard the International Space Station. NASA

While the quality of astronauts’ space food has definitely gotten better over the years, it seems that there’s still plenty of room for improvement when it comes to sushi.

From his current home aboard the International Space Station (ISS), NASA astronaut Jonny Kim has just shared a photo showing what he described as “space sushi.” 

Recommended Videos

To be frank, the dish features the kind of presentation that would probably trigger a spontaneous combustion event in any highly skilled sushi chef who laid eyes on it, though Kim insisted that it was actually OK.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

“Space sushi isn’t quite the same as the fresh stuff on the ground, but it’s not bad!” the astronaut wrote in a post on X, which also included a photo of the culinary calamity.

Space sushi isn’t quite the same as the fresh stuff on the ground, but it’s not bad! We had a crew celebration recently and one of our crewmates expressed how much they missed sushi (as do I). So we collected and pitched in our personal supplies of fish, spam and rice, coupled… pic.twitter.com/0xhOhPXiv8

— Jonny Kim (@JonnyKimUSA) June 16, 2025

Kim added: “We had a crew celebration recently and one of our crewmates expressed how much they missed sushi (as do I). So we collected and pitched in our personal supplies of fish, spam and rice, coupled with a dash of gochujang and wasabi, which made for a great meal.”

Whichever crewmate said they were missing sushi, after this meal we’re pretty sure they’re still missing sushi.

The best sushi can include fine cuts of salmon and tuna, smooth slices of yellowtail, the sweetest shrimp, tender scallops, shiny spheres of salmon roe, and tasty layers of carefully cooked egg. But all we have here is spam and some unidentifiable brown stuff. Face with this, it’s possible that some of the astronauts went for the thermo-stabilized pork liver paté instead.

It’s actually not the first time that astronauts have eaten sushi in space. In 2010, for example, Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, wearing a chef’s hat, prepared hand-rolled sushi during a stay aboard the ISS. According to a video of the event, the procedure was a little different than back on terra firma, with clumps of sticky rice floating about in microgravity conditions before being encased inside the seaweed sheet.

While a lot of astronaut food these days still comes in pouches and needs to be rehydrated, regular cargo runs bring special treats for crewmembers to enjoy, while recent science projects have successfully grown fresh produce, including salad items, in microgravity conditions.  

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

NASA reveals new launch plan for SpaceX’s Crew-10 — here’s how to watch
The crew of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 mission.

[UPDATE: SpaceX and NASA scrubbed Wednesday's launch attempt due to a technical issue on the ground. The article below has been updated to include details on the new launch target.]

SpaceX and NASA called off the launch of Crew-10 to the space station on Wednesday evening. They're now targeting 7:03 p.m. ET on Friday, March 14, for the launch of Crew-10 from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Read on for full details on how to watch a livestream of the event.

Read more
SpaceX needs good weather for Wednesday’s crewed launch. Here’s how it’s looking
SpaceX's Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon ready for the launch of Crew-10.

SpaceX and NASA are making final preparations for the launch of Crew-10 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, targeted for Wednesday, March 12.

As ever, the launch team needs decent weather conditions for the liftoff, or else the mission will be delayed until suitable conditions prevail. Folks heading to the Space Coast to witness SpaceX’s first crewed launch since September will also be eyeing the forecasts.

Read more
Watch how astronauts train for the space station’s microgravity
ESA's aircraft for astronaut training.

The main difference between life on the International Space Station (ISS) and life here on terra firma is microgravity, which forces you to float around rather than walk.

To prepare newbie astronauts for such conditions, NASA, or in this case, the European Space Agency (ESA), takes new astronauts on special flights that are able to imitate -- albeit briefly -- the space station's microgravity environment. The important training enables the astronauts to get used to moving, working, and even jumping in microgravity. If they get really good, they'll be able to dance, too.

Read more