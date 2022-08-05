 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Virgin Galactic keeps its space tourism customers waiting … again

Trevor Mogg
By

Virgin Galactic has again delayed the launch of its space tourism service, leaving those who’ve already forked out for a ticket having to wait even longer before they can take the ride of a lifetime.

In an announcement on Thursday, Virgin Galactic said it’s now targeting the second quarter of 2023 for the launch of its commercial space tourism service instead of the first quarter. This is the third such delay in 10 months and there’s no guarantee that it won’t be the last.

The delay is due to work on improving the VMS Eve carrier aircraft taking longer than expected. Eve will carry the space tourists inside the VSS space plane to 50,000 feet, before launching it toward the Kármán line, the point 62 miles above Earth that’s generally considered as the edge of space.

The update will come as a disappointment to the approximately 600 people who years ago forked out $250,000 for the one-off experience, and also to the 100 or so who more recently paid the raised fee of $450,000.

Despite the setback, Michael Colglazier, CEO of Virgin Galactic, made it clear that other preparations for the commercial space tourism service are continuing to make progress, saying, “While our short-term plans now call for a commercial service to launch in the second quarter of 2023, progress on our future fleet continues and many of the key elements of our roadmap are now in place to scale the business in a meaningful way.”

Involved in that future fleet is Boeing, who’s Aurora unit has partnered with Virgin Galactic to build new carrier aircraft. A new spaceplane called Imagine is also in the works.

To give folks a flavor of what to expect during Virgin Galactic’s 90-minute tourism experience, Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson last year boarded the first fully crewed test flight. Footage from interior cameras showed the six-person crew marveling at the curvature of Earth while floating around in the cabin during several minutes of weightlessness.

Virgin Galactic Spaceflight System

Its main competitor in the space tourism sector, Blue Origin, has completed six crewed missions since the first one a year ago. The most recent flight took place on Thursday, August 4.

There was a point a couple of years ago where the two companies appeared to be neck and neck in the race to become the first to launch on a regular or near-regular basis, one that Blue Origin has clearly won.

Editors' Recommendations

Watch this U.S. spy satellite get launched to orbit by SpaceX rival

Rocket Lab's Electron rocket on a mission for the NRO.

Remote surgery robot to be tested on space station

Virtual Incision's MIRA robot.

How ESA is getting its spacecraft ready to explore hellish conditions of Venus

Artist impression of ESA's EnVision mission.

NASA condemns Chinese space debris’ free fall to Earth

A Chinese Long March-5B rocket launches from Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan province, carrying the space station module Wentian on July 24, 2022.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives to to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin.

Best refurbished iPad deals and sales for August 2022

Woman Using 2021 iPad Pro 11-inch

Colin Farrell’s life is turned upside down in trailer for The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Is Rainbow Six Siege cross-platform?

The heroes of Rainbow Six Siege pose for the camera.

The next iPad could ditch the headphone jack too

The Apple Pencil attaches to the iPad mini magnetically.

Best cheap printer deals for August 2022

Brother's L8360 is a great color laser printer for small offices.

The best action movies on Amazon Prime (August 2022)

Sean and Castor having a conversation through a wall in Face/Off.

The best Nintendo Switch games for 2022

Noah and Mio stand back-to-back near a giant machine in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Best Apple deals and sales for August 2022

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999