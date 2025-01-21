 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Watch Blue Origin’s New Glenn recap, with close-ups of rocket launch

By

Blue Origin has just released a video recap (above) of last week’s successful maiden launch of its heavy-lift rocket, the New Glenn.

Recommended Videos

The footage shows some dramatic close-ups of the 98-meter-tall rocket leaving the launchpad, with its seven BE-4 engines creating nearly 4 million pounds of thrust as it headed toward orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida last Thursday.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The New Glenn’s upper stage successfully completed two burns of its BE-3U engines to carry the Blue Ring Pathfinder payload into orbit while remaining attached to the upper stage. The Blue Ring Pathfinder tested key technologies for the upcoming Blue Ring spacecraft and included a communications array, power system, and flight computer.

While the main goal of reaching orbit was accomplished, an attempt to land the reusable first stage on a floating platform stationed off the coast of Florida proved unsuccessful. Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket is designed to be partially reusable, with the Jeff Bezos-led company aiming to launch, land, and reuse each booster up to 25 times.

Blue Origin’s mission was significant as it marked its entry into the orbital launch market, positioning it to compete with established players such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX spaceflight company.

Following the New Glenn’s launch, Bezos posted a message on X saying: “So much heart, sweat, persistence. Huge congrats and kudos team Blue!”

Jarrett Jones, senior vice president of New Glenn, said the mission ushered in “a new era for Blue Origin and for commercial space,” adding that his team is now focused on ramping up its launch cadence and rocket-building rate.

The next New Glenn flight is scheduled for the spring and will build on the lessons learned from the first mission. A key objective for the upcoming mission will be to successfully land the returning first-stage booster, allowing it to be used for multiple flights.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Watch Blue Origin launch its latest space tourism flight this morning
blue origin ninth flight new shepard launchpad sunrise jpg

Blue Origin will shortly be launching its ninth space tourism flight, which will carry six private crew members on a 10-minute flight where they will experience weightlessness before coming back in to land.

The crew of NS-28 includes science communicator Emily Calandrelli, also known as The Space Gal, who was educated at MIT and who has hosted science shows on Netflix and YouTube.

Read more
Watch Blue Origin’s cinematic ad for its thrilling space tourism ride
blue origin ad space tourism ride

Reserve Your Seat on New Shepard

Blue Origin has shared a cinematic video showcasing its thrilling space tourism ride on the New Shepard rocket.

Read more
Blue Origin confirms target date for maiden flight of New Glenn rocket
Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket.

Blue Origin has confirmed that it is targeting no earlier than October 13 for the maiden flight of its heavy-lift New Glenn rocket on a mission bound for Mars.

The spaceflight company, set up in 2000 by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has up to now only flown the single-stage suborbital New Shepard rocket, so the move to the considerably more powerful and complex New Glenn is a big one.

Read more