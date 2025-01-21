Watch Blue Origin’s New Glenn recap, with close-ups of rocket launch

Blue Origin has just released a video recap (above) of last week’s successful maiden launch of its heavy-lift rocket, the New Glenn.

The footage shows some dramatic close-ups of the 98-meter-tall rocket leaving the launchpad, with its seven BE-4 engines creating nearly 4 million pounds of thrust as it headed toward orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida last Thursday.

The New Glenn’s upper stage successfully completed two burns of its BE-3U engines to carry the Blue Ring Pathfinder payload into orbit while remaining attached to the upper stage. The Blue Ring Pathfinder tested key technologies for the upcoming Blue Ring spacecraft and included a communications array, power system, and flight computer.

While the main goal of reaching orbit was accomplished, an attempt to land the reusable first stage on a floating platform stationed off the coast of Florida proved unsuccessful. Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket is designed to be partially reusable, with the Jeff Bezos-led company aiming to launch, land, and reuse each booster up to 25 times.

Blue Origin’s mission was significant as it marked its entry into the orbital launch market, positioning it to compete with established players such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX spaceflight company.

Following the New Glenn’s launch, Bezos posted a message on X saying: “So much heart, sweat, persistence. Huge congrats and kudos team Blue!”

Jarrett Jones, senior vice president of New Glenn, said the mission ushered in “a new era for Blue Origin and for commercial space,” adding that his team is now focused on ramping up its launch cadence and rocket-building rate.

The next New Glenn flight is scheduled for the spring and will build on the lessons learned from the first mission. A key objective for the upcoming mission will be to successfully land the returning first-stage booster, allowing it to be used for multiple flights.