 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Watch this Chinese spacecraft land on the far side of the moon

By
Chang’e-6 landing (Onboard Camera View)

China has released some remarkable footage showing its Chang’e-6 spacecraft making a touchdown on the far side of the moon.

Recommended Videos

The successful landing took place in the South Pole-Aitken Basin on Sunday, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) confirmed.

Related

The agency later shared footage (top) from a downward facing camera attached to the uncrewed spacecraft, which shows the surface of the moon up close as the vehicle comes in to land.

Landing on the far side of the moon is a challenging maneuver as the location — facing away from Earth — presents communication challenges between the lander and mission controllers. Indeed, China is the only country to have achieved the feat, performing it during the Chang’e-4 mission five years ago.

To ensure a smooth landing, the Chang’e-6 lander deployed an autonomous visual obstacle avoidance system to keep it away from hazards such large rocks or deep pits. The delicate operation, which involved hovering above the lunar surface at an altitude of about 100 meters, was supported by China’s Queqiao-2 relay satellite, and once a safe landing area had been selected, the final descent process could proceed.

The Asian giant’s latest lunar mission launched on May 3 and will spend several days gathering the first rock and soil from the far side of the moon before bringing it to Earth later this month so that scientists can study it in laboratory conditions. The hope is that their findings will reveal more about how celestial bodies are formed and the origin of water in our solar system, among other things.

The CSNA is confident that it can achieve its ambitious goal having already brought lunar samples to Earth as part of the Chang’e-5 mission in 2020.

China, like the U.S., is also considering building a permanent base on the moon where humans will be able to live and work in unique conditions, similar to how crews spend time in the countries’ respective space station in low-Earth orbit today.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Russian spacecraft crashes into the moon, ending lunar landing hopes
A Russian Soyuz rocket launches the Luna-25 mission.

A Russian spacecraft has crashed into the moon, spelling the end for the Luna-25 mission. The plan had been for the spacecraft to land on the moon's surface in the area around the south pole, but on Sunday, August 20, Russian officials confirmed that the spacecraft had been lost.

News of problems with the Luna-25 mission began on Saturday, August 19, when Russian space agency Roscosmos announced via Telegram that an "emergency situation" had occurred with the spacecraft. The craft was in orbit around the moon ahead of a landing attempt, scheduled for this upcoming week, but a problem occurred during a maneuver to adjust the spacecraft's orbit.

Read more
Indian spacecraft snaps images of the moon’s surface ahead of landing attempt
Chandrayaan-3 Mission: View from the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1 on August 17, 2023 just after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module.

An Indian spacecraft that is approaching the moon's south pole recently snapped images of the lunar surface. The images, shared by Indian space agency ISRO, show the view on approach from the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft shortly after it entered orbit around the moon.

The mission, launched last month, aims to set down an uncrewed lander near the lunar south pole -- a never-before-landed-on region but one which a growing number of space agencies including NASA have plans to explore more in the coming years. The Indian mission has also grabbed public attention as it is seen as being in a head-to-head race with a Russian moon mission, Luna-25, which launched earlier this month.

Read more
India aims to join exclusive club with Friday’s moon mission
The Indian Space Research Organization's lunar lander for the Chanrayaan-3 mission.

The Indian Space Research Organization's lunar lander for the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) / Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)

India is just days away from launching what it hopes will be a historic lunar mission.

Read more