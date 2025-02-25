 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Watch SpaceX’s cinematic trailer for Friday’s Starship rocket launch

By
Starship | Seventh Flight Test

SpaceX is making final preparations for the eighth flight test of its Starship megarocket on Friday.

As part of the buildup, the Elon Musk-led spaceflight company has just shared a cinematic look at the Starship’s most recent flight test, which took place in January.

It also posted photos (below) of the soon-to-fly Super Heavy booster on the launchpad at SpaceX’s launch facility near Boca Chica, Texas.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Super Heavy on the launch pad at Starbase ahead of Starship&#39;s eighth flight test pic.twitter.com/MdiIQMy5EF

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 25, 2025

When the upper-stage Starship spacecraft is placed on top of the world’s most powerful booster in the next day or two, the entire Starship vehicle will stand at an incredible 120 meters.

Friday’s uncrewed test mission will once again attempt the impressive “catch” maneuver, which involves two giant mechanical arms on the launch tower securing the Super Heavy booster as it returns to Earth minutes after deploying the Starship spacecraft to orbit. SpaceX has achieved the feat twice so far, and once perfected it will allow the company to reuse the booster multiple times, bringing greater cost efficiency to future Starship missions.

The spacecraft is also designed to land following launch — whether on another planet or back on Earth — but during the integrated flight tests SpaceX has been performing controlled landings of the Starship in the Indian Ocean. But in last month’s test, a technical failure caused the Starship to burn up over the Caribbean in a dramatic event that was captured on video.

The goal is for NASA to use the Starship for crew and cargo missions to the moon as part of the Artemis program starting in 2027. However, Musk is keen to shift the focus to Mars in a bold bid to get the first humans to the red planet by the end of this decade. But given how often Musk’s target dates slip, don’t be surprised if such a mission doesn’t happen until the 2030s at the earliest.

Commenting just ahead of Friday’s eighth test of the Starship rocket, SpaceX said: “As always, success comes from what we learned, and this flight test will help us improve Starship’s reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multiplanetary.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Watch SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft crash to Earth
Starship stage separation.

SpaceX nailed the landing of its first-stage Super Heavy booster during the seventh test of its mighty Starship rocket on Thursday, but the upper-stage Starship spacecraft suffered what SpaceX likes to call a “rapid unscheduled disassembly” (in regular-speak, it blew up) soon after stage-separation.

A short while later, clips started appearing on social media apparently showing bits of the uncrewed Starship falling back to Earth near the Turks and Caicos Islands about 1,600 miles (2,600 km) east of the rocket’s launch site near Boca Chica, Texas. SpaceX chief Elon Musk reposted one of them, saying: "Success is uncertain, but entertainment is guaranteed!" However, it was later reported that the FAA had to divert a number of flights in the area to ensure aircraft were kept away from the descending debris. It's also currently unknown if any of the debris reached land or if all of it landed in the sea.

Read more
SpaceX makes incredible booster catch but loses rocket on seventh Starship test flight
SpaceX

SpaceX has made an incredible catch of its Super Heavy Booster during the seventh test flight of its Starship rocket, but has lost the vehicle. Launched at 5:37 p.m. ET today, Thursday January 16, from SpaceX's facility in Boca Chica, Texas, this is only the second time that the enormous booster of the Starship has been caught, as part of SpaceX's aim to create a reusable heavy lift vehicle.

However, the upper stage of the Starship -- the part which should travel into orbit and deploy payloads -- seemed to have issues with its engines during its ascent, and communications with it were lost around 10 minutes after launch, around the time of main engine cut-off.

Read more
SpaceX won’t be launching its big Starship test flight today after all
SpaceX's Super Heavy booster on the launchpad ahead of the Starship's seventh test flight.

Space watchers had been gearing up for an exciting evening tonight as SpaceX was set to launch its mighty Starship on its seventh test flight to date. The hope was to launch the massive rocket and have it deploy a payload for the first time, as well as facing the daunting challenge of trying to catch the rocket's Super Heavy Booster at the launch tower in Boca Chica, Texas.

However, now the test flight has been pushed back by one day due to weather conditions. The launch had been scheduled for tonight, Wednesday January 15, but SpaceX announced it would delay the flight until 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 16 with a 60-minute launch window. Though rockets can typically handle some adverse weather conditions such as winds and rain, high winds or the possibility of lightning strikes could cause problems for delicate electronics, so launches generally wait for clear conditions.

Read more