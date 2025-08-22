 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space

Watch this awesome boost-back burn on a returning SpaceX rocket

The critical process paves the way for the booster's safe return to Earth so that it can be used again.

By
A boost-back burn on a Falcon 9.
SpaceX

SpaceX launched an unmanned, robotic spaceplane to orbit for the U.S. Space Force in the USSF-36 mission on Thursday night. 

The Falcon 9 carrying the spaceplane lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida shortly before midnight, with the rocket’s night flight producing a dazzling fireworks show immediately after stage separation.

Recommended Videos

The moment was captured by news outlet NASASpaceflight and shared on social media. Stick with it, as things really kick off just past the 20-second mark (in the bottom video).

Staging 1-2. Great tracking by @_mgde_ pic.twitter.com/gDUaebMk1t

— NSF – NASASpaceflight.com (@NASASpaceflight) August 22, 2025

The dramatic footage clearly shows the boost-back burn of the Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage.

The spectacular “Falcon 9 nebula” — so called because of its similarity to the colorful gaseous clouds in deep space — is created by the boost-back burn’s exhaust plume as three of the rocket’s nine Merlin engines briefly reignite high in Earth’s atmosphere.

The maneuver takes place just after the booster separates from the upper-stage carrying the payload, in this case the spaceplane. The critical process initiates the booster’s return to the landing site around five minutes later.

Bringing the first-stage booster back to Earth and landing it upright back at the launch site, or on a droneship in the ocean, allows SpaceX to reuse the vehicle multiple times, saving on costs and enabling a higher launch frequency.

Related: 
All eyes are on Starship, but SpaceX has another key mission on Sunday, too

The Falcon 9 left the launchpad at 11:50 p.m. ET on Thursday in the sixth flight for this particular first-stage booster, which previously launched NROL-69, CRS-32, GPS III-7, and two Starlink missions. The booster landed safely back at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The USSF-36 mission marked the eighth launch of NASA’s X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV-8) and the third Falcon 9 launch of the spacecraft, after SpaceX previously launched OTV-5 and OTV-7 (USSF-52).

The commercial spaceflight company is set for a big day on Sunday when it launches the massive Starship rocket for the 10th time. If you’re interested in witnessing what promises to be another breathtaking launch, Digital Trends has all the information you need

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Endeavour will set a new record on Thursday’s flight
The spacecraft is carrying three astronauts and a cosmonaut to the space station on Thursday.
SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour.

NASA and SpaceX will launch four crewmembers to the International Space Station (ISS) at just after midday ET on Thursday.

Blasting off from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, along with Japan’s Kimiya Yui and Russia’s Oleg Platonov, will be traveling inside SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft.

Read more
SpaceX needs good weather for Thursday’s crewed launch. How’s it looking?
SpaceX and NASA are making final preparations for the next crewed launch to the space station.
SpaceX's Crew-11.

SpaceX and NASA are now a short time away from launching four more astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), with all eyes now on the weather to see if it’s going to play ball.

The mission team is currently targeting 12:09 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 31, for the liftoff from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Read more
Watch NASA’s trailer for SpaceX’s Crew-11 launch this week
SpaceX's Crew-11 during a dry rehearsal for their flight to the space station.

NASA has released its official trailer (above) for the upcoming launch of SpaceX’s Crew-11 to the International Space Station (ISS). 

NASA and SpaceX are targeting Thursday, July 31, for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. To watch a live stream of the final pre-flight preparations as well as the launch itself, Digital Trends has all the details.

Read more