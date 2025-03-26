 Skip to main content
Watch this SpaceX rival launch its third mission in two weeks

By
Rocket Lab's 'Finding Hot Wildfires Near You' mission launch.
Rocket Lab

New Zealand-based Rocket Lab has launched its third satellite-deployment mission in two weeks, marking a new record for the up-and-coming SpaceX rival.

The Finding Hot Wildfires Near You mission lifted off from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1, Pad B, in Mahia, New Zealand, on Wednesday local time.

You can watch the rocket lift off in the video below:

Nice liftoff in the dark today! pic.twitter.com/rIaMaQPWYR

&mdash; Peter Beck (@Peter_J_Beck) March 27, 2025

Using its workhorse Electron rocket, the mission deployed eight satellites to a low-Earth orbit for Germany-based global wildfire and detection company OroraTech.

The mission marks a major expansion of OroraTech’s constellation, improving its global capabilities and connectivity with a network of advanced thermal sensors. The technology offers continuous real-time monitoring of wildfires and hotspots, enabling emergency services to respond more rapidly.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO Sir Peter Beck said this latest mission offered “precise deployment for optimal global wildfire monitoring,” adding that he was “proud of the team’s consistent performance as we aim for another record-breaking year in launch with Electron.”

This was Rocket Lab’s fifth launch of the year, and its 63rd launch overall, bringing the total count of satellites deployed by Electron to 224.

The Finding Hot Wildfires Near You mission is the third Electron launch within two weeks from Launch Complex 1, putting Rocket Lab on a path to reach its target of 20 launches for this year.

While SpaceX continues to dominate the satellite-launch market with its go-to Falcon 9 rocket, Rocket Lab is steadily building its business as it seeks to capture more of the sector.

As part of its expansion plans, the company launched its first mission from U.S. soil in 2023. It will also use its Virginia launch site for the maiden flight of its considerably more powerful Neutron rocket, which is expected to take place later this year.

Similar to how SpaceX brings home the Falcon 9’s first stage so that it can be flown multiple times, Rocket Lab is also building a sea-based landing platform for the Neutron.

Beck has previously said that he sees the Neutron rocket as “the last piece of the puzzle” in creating a comprehensive space enterprise.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
