James Webb telescope peers at the atmosphere of a rocky hell world

By
This artist's concept shows what the exoplanet 55 Cancri e could look like. Also called Janssen, 55 Cancri e is a so-called super-Earth, a rocky planet significantly larger than Earth but smaller than Neptune, which orbits its star at a distance of only 2.25 million kilometres (0.015 astronomical units), completing one full orbit in less than 18 hours. In comparison, Mercury is 25 times farther from the Sun than 55 Cancri e is from its star. The system, which also includes four large gas-giant planets, is located about 41 light-years from Earth, in the constellation Cancer.
This artist’s concept shows what the exoplanet 55 Cancri e could look like. Also called Janssen, 55 Cancri e is a so-called super-Earth, a rocky planet significantly larger than Earth but smaller than Neptune, which orbits its star at a distance of only 2.25 million kilometers (0.015 astronomical units), completing one full orbit in less than 18 hours. NASA, ESA, CSA, R. Crawford (STScI)

When it comes to learning about exoplanets, or planets beyond our solar system, the James Webb Space Telescope is providing more information than ever before. Over the last decade or so, thousands of exoplanets have been discovered, with details available about these worlds, such as their orbits and their size or mass. But now we’re starting to learn about what these planets are actually like, including details of their atmospheres. Webb recently investigated the atmosphere around exoplanet 55 Cancri e, finding what could be the first atmosphere of a rocky planet discovered outside the solar system.

The planet in question, 55 Cancri e, isn’t a welcoming place. The star that hosts it is sun-like, but the planet orbit is so close to it, at just 1.4 million miles away, that its surface is likely to be a bubbling ocean of magma. It’s even known as the “hell planet.” But despite the extreme conditions there, astronomers have long wondered if the planet could host an atmosphere or if it is too hot and bombarded by too much radiation.

“I’ve worked on this planet for more than a decade,” said co-author of the new research, Diana Dragomir of the University of New Mexico, in a statement. “It’s been really frustrating that none of the observations we’ve been getting have robustly solved these mysteries. I am thrilled that we are finally getting some answers!”

It’s harder to spot atmospheres around rocky planets than around big, puffy gas giants because they are thinner, but researchers using Webb’s NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) and MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument) were able to see indications of a volatile-rich atmosphere, indicating there could be carbon monoxide or carbon dioxide.

The researchers also found that the side of the planet that faces its star, called the dayside, is cooler than expected. That suggests that heat is being transferred to the cooler nightside, possibly by an atmosphere. Now the question is how that atmosphere formed, as the extreme temperatures would likely have stripped away any gases present when the planet formed. The atmosphere could be forming from gases coming up from inside the planet, the researchers theorize.

“The primary atmosphere would be long gone because of the high temperature and intense radiation from the star,” said co-author Aaron Bello-Arufe of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. “This would be a secondary atmosphere that is continuously replenished by the magma ocean. Magma is not only crystals and liquid rock, there’s a lot of dissolved gas in it, too.”

The research is published in the journal Nature.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
See 19 gorgeous face-on spiral galaxies in new James Webb data
This collection of 19 face-on spiral galaxies from the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope in near- and mid-infrared light is at once overwhelming and awe-inspiring. Webb’s NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) captured millions of stars in these images. Older stars appear blue here, and are clustered at the galaxies’ cores. The telescope’s MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument) observations highlight glowing dust, showing where it exists around and between stars – appearing in shades of red and orange. Stars that haven’t yet fully formed and are encased in gas and dust appear bright red.

A stunning new set of images from the James Webb Space Telescope illustrates the variety of forms that exist within spiral galaxies like our Milky Way. The collection of 19 images shows a selection of spiral galaxies seen from face-on in the near-infrared and mid-infrared wavelengths, highlighting the similarities and differences that exist across these majestic celestial objects.

“Webb’s new images are extraordinary,” said Janice Lee of the Space Telescope Science Institute, in a statement. “They’re mind-blowing even for researchers who have studied these same galaxies for decades. Bubbles and filaments are resolved down to the smallest scales ever observed, and tell a story about the star formation cycle.”

Read more
James Webb snaps a stunning stellar nursery in a nearby satellite galaxy
This image from the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope features an H II region in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), a satellite galaxy of our Milky Way. This nebula, known as N79, is a region of interstellar atomic hydrogen that is ionised, captured here by Webb’s Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI).

A stunning new image from the James Webb Space Telescope shows a star-forming region in the nearby galaxy of the Large Magellanic Cloud. Our Milky Way galaxy has a number of satellite galaxies, which are smaller galaxies gravitationally bound to our own, the largest of which is the Large Magellanic Cloud or LMC.

The image was taken using Webb's Mid-Infrared Instrument or MIRI, which looks at slightly longer wavelengths than its other three instruments which operate in the near-infrared. That means MIRI is well suited to study things like the warm dust and gas found in this region in a nebula called N79.

Read more
James Webb Space Telescope celebrated on new stamps
Two new stamps celebrating the James Webb Space Telescope, issued by the USPS in January 2024.

Two new stamps celebrating the James Webb Space Telescope, issued by the USPS in January 2024. USPS

Beautiful images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope have landed on a new set of stamps issued this week by the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).

Read more