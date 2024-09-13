 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Starliner astronauts speak of ‘tough times’ watching their spacecraft depart without them

By
Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams.
NASA

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have spoken publicly for the first time since the Boeing Starliner departed from the International Space Station (ISS) without them. In a news conference from the ISS held Friday, the pair spoke about dealing with the uncertainty around whether they could fly home on the Starliner and the adjustment from what they expected to be an eight-day mission to staying on the space station for eight months.

“It was trying at times. There were some tough times, all the way through,” Wilmore said. “As the commander and [pilot] of your spacecraft, you don’t want to see it go off without you. But that’s where we wound up.”

Recommended Videos

He also spoke about seeing the concern expressed by the media and the public for their well-being. “I want everyone to know how much we appreciate that. The concern for us specifically is very heartwarming,” Wilmore said.

Williams said they were adjusting well to life on the space station, and as both are mechanically inclined they are finding plenty of ways to help around the station with maintenance and repair. She also spoke about getting familiar with the Crew Dragon currently docked at the ISS, which is similar to the vehicle that they will eventually travel home in. “We’re excited to fly in two different spacecraft,” she said. “We’re testers, that’s what we do.”

Asked if he felt let down by Boeing over the issues with Starliner, Wilmore said he did not. “Absolutely not,” he said. “Before we launched, we said we were going to find things. That is the nature of tests. Every single test flight, especially a first flight of a spacecraft or an aircraft that has ever occurred, has found issues. 90% of out training is preparing for the unexpected.”

The pair will be staying on the International Space Station until early next year, when they will be traveling home on a SpaceX Crew Dragon along with other members of the Crew-9 mission.

Soon, Williams will be taking over as commander of the space station, which is entering a particularly busy period. There are currently nine previous crew members on the ISS including Williams and Wilmore, with three more people who arrived this week — two Russian cosmonauts and one NASA astronaut who traveled on a Russian Soyuz craft.

In addition to those 12 people on the ISS, there are also three Chinese astronauts on China’s Tiangong space station, plus four members of the SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission who are aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft, two of whom recently made the world’s first commercial spacewalk.

That brings the total number of people currently in space to 19, which is a record over the previous total of 17.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
Starliner astronauts to return to Earth in SpaceX Dragon next year
NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test astronauts (from top) Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams pose on June 13, 2024 for a portrait inside the vestibule between the forward port on the International Space Station’s Harmony module and Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.

Two NASA astronauts who have been stuck in orbit for over two months after the Boeing Starliner spacecraft they traveled in developed a fault on the outward journey will return to Earth in a SpaceX Dragon craft next year. Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were aboard the Starliner for what was supposed to be a one-week test flight, but issues with the craft's thrusters have forced it to remain docked at the International Space Station for testing. Now, the Starliner will return home uncrewed, and the astronauts will stay on the station to complete a six-month stint there.

This is a major setback for both NASA and Boeing, as NASA has repeatedly stressed its desire for multiple commercial options for travel to the space station in addition to the SpaceX Dragon. But engineers have struggled to replicate and solve the issues with the Starliner from the ground, and the agency says it is prioritizing the safety of Wilmore and Williams by keeping them aboard the station.

Read more
NASA to announce decision about stuck Starliner astronauts tomorrow
Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft that launched NASA’s Crew Flight Test astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the International Space Station is pictured docked to the Harmony module’s forward port on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

NASA is holding a press conference Saturday, August 24, to announce a decision on how to bring home two astronauts who have been stuck on the International Space Station.

After been more than two months since the Boeing Starliner launched on what was supposed to be a one-week mission. Following both helium leaks (which were known about before the launch) and problems with the thrusters (which weren't), the Starliner's two test pilots -- NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams -- have stayed aboard the International Space Station as NASA and Boeing officials assess if and when it will be safe for them to travel back to Earth.

Read more
NASA answers all of your questions on the troubled Starliner mission
Boeing's Starliner spacecraft docked at the space station.

NASA has updated an FAQ page on its website with the latest information on the state of Boeing Space’s beleaguered Starliner mission.

With so much speculation surrounding the state of the spacecraft, the page offers a definitive guide on where the mission is at right now.

Read more