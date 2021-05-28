The Next Pursuit

Digital Trends' The Next Pursuit chronicles how technology enables the fulfillment of different life stage dreams, from buying a house to going on an adventure-filled weekend in the mountains. In partnership with American Family Insurance, Digital Trends demonstrates how cutting-edge tech in vehicles and homes adds safety, saves money, increases comfort, and allows consumers everywhere to achieve their life goals.

Learn More
Insurance Made Easy

Love at First Sight: The Home Buying Edition

Every life stage comes with its "big purchase" and buying a house is definitely a biggie. In this first installment of The Next Pursuit, we follow a young couple as they navigate potential first homes, first impressions, first-rate car tech, and first disagreements. Watch as they drive to different developments and houses, with American Family Insurance’s First-Time Home Buyer’s Guide in hand, and come to realize that technology and insurance can make for a safer, happier home.

Learn More
Presented by American Family Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. & its Operating Companies, 6000 American Parkway, Madison, WI 53783. Products not available in every state. Visit amfam.com for more information.