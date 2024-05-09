 Skip to main content
This content is sponsored. Digital Trends works closely with advertisers to highlight their products and services to our readers. Although this article is informational and not opinionated, it reflects thorough fact-checking by our team to ensure accuracy. Our dedicated partnerships team, not external advertisers, crafts all sponsored content in-house. For more information on our approach to sponsored content, click here.

Dish Military Deal: Get a free movie a month and a free upgrade

Man watching NFL on Dish.
Dish

It may be a long way from Veteran’s Day, but Dish has a special military offer that you can take advantage of right now if you want to watch via Dish satellite TV. Like all Dish offers, you’ll thousands of hours of DVR recording, access to Dish Anywhere for live TV on the go, a free dish installation, and locked-in pricing for the next two years. But, unlike typical Dish offers, you’ll also get a free premium on demand title each month and get the Stars & Stripes package added to your service, which is a $240 value over the course of two years. Tap the button below to see what Dish has to say about their military offer or keep reading for our in depth analysis of the extras.

Why you should get the military offer for Dish

For starters, you probably already know the deal — if you happen to live off the beaten path, it can be hard to get traditionally good internet or cable service. You can always get a long range TV antenna, but that will only do you so much good and limits you to local channels. In all other cases, a service like Dish is your friend. Dish works anywhere, can also be used as an app for on-the-go live programming, and has live sports programming.

Those involved with the military can get an extra bonus, too. In addition to the large catalog of free on demand titles that come with your service, you can get a free premium rental each month. This includes some of the latest Hollywood movies. The other big bonus of the military offer is free access to the Stars & Stripes package. This package includes the American Heroes Channel, Destination America, alongside big names like Reelz and Starz Encore.

If this sounds like a great deal for you and you’re a part of the military, just tap the button below to get started. Remember, you’ll get one premium on demand title each month and access to the Stars & Stripes package for free (worth $10 per month). If you already have one of the best TVs, this is one way to start getting good entertainment on it, no matter where you live.

