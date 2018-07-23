You can go to Scotland to experience The Macallan – or just grab your VR headset

Share

Can’t make it to Scotland to take a tour of The Macallan Distillery? There’s no need to fret, because as it turns out, you don’t even need to leave your living room to get a similar (albeit slightly less buzz-worthy) experience. Beginning this month, The Macallan, maker of one of the most popular single malt Scotch whiskies in the world, is bringing its Scottish distillery to folks in the Big Apple by way of a 4D virtual experience, as well as to smartphones, social media, and desktops worldwide via a VR headset.

In honor of National Scotch Day — July 27, mark your calendars — The Macallan will be transporting its Speyside facility stateside with its 4D group experience. Promising a “multi-sensorial virtual journey,” tourists will be given a unique look at how single malt whisky is made by choosing their own adventure, making their way through the distillery in virtual reality.

“We’re proud to celebrate the opening of The Macallan’s breathtaking new distillery and visitor experience in Scotland and exciting new era of innovation by unveiling this immersive installation in New York City,” said Samantha Leotta, brand director of The Macallan. “Participants can explore the new distillery as if they were really there, and choose their own path to learn more about the iconic estate, history, and heritage of The Macallan and its unrivaled whisky-making process. This journey was created so participants can be virtually transported to Speyside and experience the sights, sounds, and scents of our new home.”

And it is indeed new. It was only in June of this year that The Macallan debuted its new distillery and visitor experience, which set the famous brand back $186 million and four years of work. And of course, it wants as many people as possible to experience this new facility, and consequently, has created a 360-degree video by leveraging drones and a remote-controlled robot for the VR exhibit.

Folks will be able to virtually visit Scotland in groups, by collectively entering a 15-foot cube that serves as a projection structure. A real-life guide will explain the experience, serving as a sort of tour guide. And as for the 4D aspect, the experience will come with wind and scent diffusion technology so that you can literally smell the whisky. And of course, folks will have the opportunity to sample The Macallan’s latest whisky in order to really complete the experience. Visitors will have to be 21 or older, and The Macallan Distillery Experience will be open to the public at Grand Central Station in New York City between July 25 and July 27.