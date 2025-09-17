 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Wearables
  3. Features

5 things to expect at Meta Connect today, including smart glasses with a display

Meta is expected to showcase a new range of smart glasses at its annual developer conference.

By
The front of the Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Meta’s Connect conference has long been the company’s showcase for its most ambitious ideas, from VR headsets to AI-powered assistants. This year feels especially significant, as Meta looks to prove that wearables and immersive tech can move beyond niche gadgets and become part of everyday life.

Against that backdrop, Meta is expected to shift gears. Instead of another Quest headset, the spotlight could fall on smart glasses with a built-in display, new partnerships, and a wider push for Horizon OS as a platform beyond Meta’s own hardware. It’s less about a single gadget and more about the beginnings of an ecosystem. 

Recommended Videos

Here are five things to look out for at today’s Connect.

Project Hypernova

The star of this year’s Connect developer conference could be a new pair of smart glasses codenamed Hypernova. Unlike the existing Ray-Ban Meta models, these are expected to feature a tiny heads-up display (HUD) tucked into the right lens. Rather than projecting immersive imagery, the HUD would be used for quick-glance information like time, weather updates, navigation prompts, captions for conversations, or even text answers from Meta’s AI assistant.

BREAKING: Meta’s HUD glasses with sEMG wristband will in fact be Ray-Ban branded, a leaked clip which also depicts the HUD and wristband in action reveals.

Details here: https://t.co/fib1mEQZwu pic.twitter.com/pXAkuq4Aiw

— UploadVR (@UploadVR) September 15, 2025

It is also expected that users will be able to control these glasses via a wristband using electromyography sensors to read subtle finger movements, cutting down the need for visible buttons. Reports suggest the glasses will weigh around 70 grams, which is heavier than Meta’s Ray-Ban lineup but still practical for everyday wear. 

Pricing is rumored to start at around $800, putting Hypernova in a premium but not unreachable category. If accurate, this would represent Meta’s biggest leap yet toward always-on wearable computing.

Oakley Meta Sphaera Glasses

Meta’s partnership with EssilorLuxottica may also deliver another wearable in the form of the Oakley Meta Sphaera glasses. These are rumored to be built for athletes and active users, featuring a centered camera that makes more sense for first-person video capture during activities like cycling. 

Alleged product shot of the Oakley Meta Sphaera glasses.
UploadVR

Unlike Hypernova, the focus here may not be on advanced display tech but on durability, lightweight design, and practical recording features. The Sphaera would give Meta a way to reach niche but influential markets in sports and fitness.

New SDK for developers

On the software side, Meta is expected to introduce a new software development kit for smart glasses. The company’s agenda points to sessions dedicated to developer tooling, which could enable third-party apps for devices like Hypernova. Early speculation suggests support for overlays such as live translations, AI-powered captions, and notifications. Given the limits of wearable hardware, much of the heavy lifting may be handled via Meta’s cloud and AI services rather than on the glasses themselves.

For developers, this could be the beginning of a new platform ecosystem similar to the early days of mobile apps, only this time built around lightweight, AI-enabled wearables.

Asus ROG VR headset

While Meta is unlikely to announce a new Quest headset this year, there may still be hardware news. Asus is rumored to be preparing a Republic of Gamers headset powered by Meta’s Horizon OS. The device could include enthusiast-grade features such as advanced tracking, premium displays, and face or eye tracking aimed at gamers who want more performance than a standard Quest offers.

A teaser at Connect would point to Meta’s shift toward opening up its software stack to hardware partners. If Asus does appear on stage, it would be a strong signal that Meta is moving away from a purely first-party approach and toward a broader ecosystem strategy.

Horizon OS Evolves

At the core of that strategy is Horizon OS, the rebranded platform that underpins Meta’s headsets and, increasingly, third-party devices. Expect Meta to show off new features like more flexible home environments, improved handling of 2D apps, and the ability to share windows or apps with other users inside virtual spaces.

The message is clear, Meta wants VR and mixed reality to feel less like isolated experiences and more like extensions of everyday computing. With Asus and Lenovo already confirmed as Horizon OS partners, this year’s updates could give the platform the polish and versatility it needs to compete with Apple’s Vision Pro and other emerging ecosystems.

Related: 
The eye-catching Oakley x Meta smart glasses are now available to pre-order

The 2025 Meta Connect conference kicks off today, September 17, with the main keynote delivered by CEO Mark Zuckerberg. You can catch the main event live at 5PM Pacific Time by registering for Meta’s website, using the Live Stream feature. It will also be accessible via Horizon on Meta Quest headsets and on Facebook via Meta’s official developer page.

Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal Khullar is a computing writer at Digital Trends who contributes to various topics, including CPUs, GPUs, monitors, and…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

I tried Rokid’s new AI-powered AR glasses. They’re incredible
The on-display menu on the Rokid Glasses

Two days after Google unveiled the Pixel 10 series in New York last week, and just hours before I flew out of the city, I had a chance to check out the new Rokid AI Glasses. 

The form factor has always fascinated me as a glasses wearer, and the Ray-Ban Meta is a must-have in my bag, allowing me to capture that incredible first-person point-of-view footage that you can’t easily capture with any other product. Yet, the Ray-Ban Meta are great for content creation and one of the best smart glasses, but since Google announced the first Google Glass thirteen years ago, we’ve been waiting for glasses with displays that can be truly useful. 

Read more
Meta’s ‘Hypernova’ AI smart specs will be an ‘experimental’ device
Shipments are forecast to be extremely modest at first.
Meta's currently available Meta Ray-Ban smart specs.

Meta is highly likely to unveil advanced "Hypernova" smart glasses at its annual Connect event when it kicks off on September 17.

But despite the hype surrounding the rumored product, the often-reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested on Tuesday that the incoming smart specs will be an “experimental” device for Meta, with limited shipment expectations of just 150,000 to 200,000 units in the two years following their launch, which should take place before the end of this year.

Read more
The Apple Watch SE 2 is down to $169 today — don’t miss this chance!
The app grid view on the Apple Watch SE 2.

The Apple Watch SE 2 is a budget-friendly option for getting Apple's wearable device on your wrist, and it's even more affordable right now with this offer from Walmart. The GPS, 40mm model, originally sold for $249, is on sale for just $169, but you should hurry. There's always the risk of missing out an Apple deals because they always attract so much attention, and we don't expect this case to be different -- proceed with your purchase immediately to make sure that you grab the savings of $80.

Buy Now

Read more