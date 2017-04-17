The limited edition 2017 Polaris Slingshot SL LE comes in a dark cherry finish

Why it matters to you If you like dark cherry paint jobs and chance to own a limited edition three-wheeler, this could be your next bike.

Polaris Slingshot fans now have an additional model choice and this time it’s a limited edition. The 2017 Midnight Cherry Slingshot SL LE with a unique color scheme is available immediately.

Polaris hasn’t released specific production numbers for the Slingshot SL LEs, but the midnight-cherry paint with white accents and graphics are only available with this model. All the other features listed as upgrades from the standard Slingshot are also included with the other, non-limited Slingshot SLs. The standard color choices for SLs are navy blue, black pearl, and sunset red.

The Midnight Cherry Slingshot SL LE lists for $27,000, or $1,500 more than the blue, black, and red versions, which sell for $25,500.

All Slingshots come with a 2.4-liter engine that produces 173 horsepower and 166 foot-pounds of torque and a five-speed manual transmission. ABS disc brakes, electronic power-assisted steering, and electronic stability and traction control are standard drivability features. The three-wheeler has adjustable, waterproof seats, tilt steering, and an engine airflow management system for driver comfort. Slingshots also have projector beam headlights, LED taillights, and lockable storage bins and glovebox.

The SL options (other than paint color and graphics) include cast aluminum wheels, 18-inches for the two front wheels and 20-inches for the single back wheel. Interior upgrades include a Rockford Fosgate audio system, pleated seats with accent stitching, and a media console with a 4.3-inch LCD screen, backup camera, and Bluetooth integration.

The Slingshot drives like a car, or at least like a car with three wheels. It’s considered a three-wheeled motorcycle, however, so there are no airbags. Depending on your state’s motorcycle laws, you will need a motorcycle license or endorsement and if two-wheel bike riders have to wear helmets in your state, you will too.

The 2017 Midnight Cherry Slingshot SL LE doesn’t have any performance upgrades over the standard $22,000 Slingshot. If you want to bump up the performance without doing it yourself, the 2017 Slingshot SLR is the flagship. Available in orange madness and turbo silver color schemes, the SLR, which lists for $28,500, has an upgraded exhaust manifold cover, open air intake, and composite brake rotors. The other SLR upgrades in addition to the SL models include an interior LED lighting kit, and Sparco steering wheel, shift knob, and pedal covers.