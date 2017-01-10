Nissan previews its next design language with the Vmotion 2.0 concept

Toyota isn’t the only Japanese company that brought a surprisingly head-turning car to the Detroit Auto Show. Rival Nissan has introduced a concept named Vmotion 2.0 that previews the next evolution of its Emotional Geometry design language.

Nissan’s newest concept is a four-door sedan characterized by a bold, futuristic look. Up front, it receives an oversized rendition of the V-motion grille that’s found on current members of the company’s lineup like the Rogue, the brand-new Rogue Sport, the Juke, and the Maxima. C-shaped headlights with LED daytime running lights and vertical air intakes add an aggressive-looking touch to the front end.

From the side, the Vmotion 2.0 is characterized by a long hood, an almost coupe-like roof line, and a short deck lid. The back end gets wedge-shaped tail lamps and sharp fins built into the quarter panels. Carbon fiber trim over the roof pillars creates the illusion of a floating roof, while cameras in lieu of mirrors serve as a reminder that the concept is still far from production.

Nissan sees a future with zero emissions and zero fatalities. Technical details aren’t available at this point, but we know the Vmotion 2.0 comes equipped with Nissan’s ProPilot autonomous technology. A large screen that stretches almost the entire width of the dashboard displays information to ensure the driver knows exactly what the car is doing at any given time. The rear diffuser glows in autonomous mode to tell other motorists that the car is driving itself.

The Nissan Vmotion 2.0 is just a concept at this point, but it will likely lend more than a few styling cues — including the large, V-shaped grille insert — to the next-generation Altima. However, the suicide doors will remain at the concept stage unless Nissan decides to lure Rolls-Royce customers, and the rear-view cameras on the doors won’t reach production until the technology becomes legal in the United States.