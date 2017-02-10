HP improves its already excellent Spectre x360 13 with 4K display, active pen

Why it matters to you HP just gave you an even better Windows 10 2-in-1 option with a 4K UHD display version of the Spectre x360 13.

The late 2016 version of the HP Spectre x360 13 is an excellent Windows 10 2-in-1 that provides good performance and great battery life in a thin and light chassis for a reasonable price.

In our review, we noted the lack of a 4K UHD display as one of the Spectre x360 13’s only weaknesses. It would have been nice to have an active pen option as well for taking notes in the machine’s tablet mode. Now, HP has addressed both of those concerns, shipping updated Spectre x360 13 models with 4K UHD displays and active pens, as Neowin reports.

Best Buy is the first retailer to carry the new models — it appears that even the HP web store doesn’t offer the options. If you head over to the retail chain, you’ll find three machines listed, including the new Ash Silver color scheme:

Full HD display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, active pen: $1,200

Full HD display, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, active pen: $1,350

4K UHD display, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, active pen: $1,600

This pricing is interesting because the new Spectre x360 15, which comes with a larger 15.6-inch, 4K UHD display, larger battery, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 940MX graphics is priced at $1,500 for the 16GB/512GB model. Pricing could be adjusted in the future — it doesn’t make much sense that the 13.3-inch version would cost more than the 15.6-inch version with similar specs.

In any case, the upgrade to 4K UHD and the addition of an active pen option significantly improves the Spectre x360 13 and likely makes it one of the leading Windows 10 2-in-1 options available today.