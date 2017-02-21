Have fun responsibly with the pocket-sized AlcoMate Breathalyzer

Why it matters to you You'll be able to keep yourself safe this upcoming spring break with this pocket-sized device that tells you when you've had enough fun for one day.

It may be hard to believe, but spring break is just around the corner, and with it will likely come quite a bit of partying. So it may be time to consider how to keep ourselves from having a little too much fun. Here to help is the AlcoMate Breathalyzer, a pocket-sized device that can help notify users of when they’ve had enough — or more than enough. Not only is the AlcoMate supremely portable, but it’s also easy to use (which will certainly come in handy for users who are impaired but think they aren’t).

And while most other breathalyzers require periodic re-calibration, addressed by way of mail-in programs, the AlcoMate eliminates this downtime by employing sensors that can easily be switched out by the user, so no matter where you are, you’ll be able to get an accurate reading.

Each of the breathalyzers from parent company AK GlobalTech has been tested and approved for accuracy by the Department of Transportation (DOT), as are the sensor modules (which you’ll switch out from time to time to maintain accuracy). Indeed, while other breathalyzers become unreliable in about a year, the AlcoMate comes with Pre-calibrated Replaceable Intelligent Sensor Module (PRISM) technology, allowing customers to avoid calibration altogether.

More: Scientists at Stanford uncovered a 5,000-year-old Chinese beer recipe, then brewed it

But wait, you say — I already have a breathalyzer app on my phone. Why do I need a separate device? As it turns out, smartphone breathalyzers do not undergo testing, nor are they approved by the DOT, which means that their accuracy isn’t guaranteed. And when you’re testing something as important as your blood-alcohol content, precision is of the utmost importance.

And if you need further convincing that the AlcoMate is a trustworthy tool to have on hand, it should be mentioned that these breathalyzers are used exclusively by the United States Navy and Marine Corps for personnel-wide alcohol testing. They’re also used in rehabilitation centers, hospitals, and clinics.

So this spring break, add some responsibility to your pocket with AlcoMate.