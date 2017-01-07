DT Daily: CES 2017 highlights include mech racing, wallpaper TV, video, and no sleep

Welcome to a special edition of DT Daily on the third day of CES 2017. We’re here to get you up to speed on some of the biggest tech we’ve seen in Las Vegas this week.

Watch Digital Trends’ experts Steph Stricklen and Greg Nibler and special guest David Cogen from TheUnlockr share their reactions to the hottest categories and devices at CES. Hear their comments, excitement, and what they think you would like to know about a motorhome with a wine cooler, mech racing, LG’s wallpaper TV, a phone that made Stricklen question her loyalty, autos everywhere, people globally participating in show, and how no one gets more than two hours sleep a night at CES 2017.

Furrion Robotics

Stricklen went off on how she was blown away by the tech Furrion Robotics brought to CES, including a one-off motorhome with a wine cooler inside and a helicopter on the roof. Furrion says it isn’t a real model they make but that they have been getting orders. She thinks Digital Trends should buy it to take video on the road.

LG wallpaper TV

Nibler talked about how LG’s wallpaper TV is the talk of the show. After hearing rumors for two years, it’s here and you can pre-order one now. It comes in two sizes, 65-inches and 77-inches, with prices starting probably around $8,000.

Prosthesis

Stricklen got a look at Furrion’s Prosthesis mech racer on Friday, which is basically a rolling exoskeleton with a driver. They built it for Burning Man. Stricklen wants to drive one. Cogen pictures it with weapons.

Filming

Cogen has been filming every day and set up his own filming and editing studio. He is posting it on YouTube but all will be available on TheUnlockr. Nibler tried to make a video inside LG’s OLED tunnel, but it came out sideways.

Moto Z Force Droid

Stricklen has been converted by the Moto Z Force Droid with the attachable mods you can add. She tried the camera mod and the speaker and she is convinced. She never used an Android phone before, but says now she is going to be a “two-phone-girl.”

Autos everywhere

Nibler and Stricklen commented on how CES is becoming a huge auto show. Stricklen mentioned Digital Trends’ Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Kaplan saying that autos are showing up everywhere at CES, not just in the automotive area because they are involved in all areas of tech. Stricklen called Kaplan “such a genius” and Nibler agreed, adding “I don’t have to say that, he doesn’t write my paycheck.”

Global engagement

Stricklen mentioned the video booth has been great at CES and people from around the world have been commenting during the shows on the DT Facebook page and the DT YouTube channel. During Saturday’s show, people from Norway, England, Tanzania, and Brooklyn chimed in with questions and comments.

No sleep

The show ended with the unanimous agreement that CES is not for sleep, that most get maybe two hours of rest a night. But it’s worth it.

That is it for our DT Daily CES report. Stick with us as Digital Trends takes its biggest army of reporters yet to cover every corner of the show, bringing you the coolest and most meaningful tech innovations to be found. We can’t wait to tell you about it!

