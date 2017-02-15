Now $60, the Google Chromecast Ultra is an affordable HD streaming solution

Streaming devices have forever changed the way we watch television, allowing us to cut the cables and watch our favorite movies and shows wirelessly. Models like the highly rated and affordable Google Chromecast Ultra, now just $60 on Best Buy, let you stream high-definition video to your TV and free you from traditional cable and satellite subscriptions.

The Google Chromecast Ultra is an upgrade over the company’s original Chromecast model, offering a video resolution of up to 4K versus the standard unit’s 1080p output. You don’t need a 4K television to enjoy a crisp picture, however, as the Ultra supports a wide range of HDR televisions and works just fine with normal HDTVs as well. The device will detect the highest resolution that your television supports so you get the best possible picture. Dual-band Wi-Fi allows for reliable high-speed streaming and the Ultra also adds Ethernet capability for a stable wired connection when you need it.

The Ultra is compatible with a wide variety of popular streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, and Google Play as well as apps like HBO Now, Showtime Anytime, WatchESPN, and thousands more. You can stream video from any mobile device or laptop that runs iOS, Android, or Windows and your smartphone can do double duty as a handy remote control as well. While streaming, the Chromecast does not tie up your phone or other devices, allowing you to use it as normal while you enjoy your entertainment.

We gave the Chromecast Ultra an enthusiastic thumbs-up last year, noting that it is one of the most reliable and inexpensive 4K streaming devices on the market today. Now available for $60 from Best Buy, Google’s latest offering is more affordable than ever. If you’ve been looking for a low-cost streaming solution then the Chromecast Ultra is a solid option for watching your favorite movies and TV shows in ultra HD.

$60 at Best Buy