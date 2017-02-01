Enjoy award-winning sound with Pioneer Bookshelf Speakers ($90 for Prime members)

With over seven decades of experience and numerous accolades to its name, Pioneer is an established manufacturer of quality sound equipment, and the SP-BS22-LR Pioneer bookshelf speakers are no exception. Part of a popular lineup of award-winning home theater products designed by Andrew Jones, these stylish and highly rated loudspeakers are an affordable choice for anyone setting up a custom sound system on a budget.

The SP-BS22-LR Pioneer bookshelf speakers are designed with rounded sides which offer higher sound quality over traditional flat-sided models by reducing sounding waves inside the housing. The pair of speakers also features a dark charcoal-colored finish that brings out the wood grain for an aesthetically pleasing accent to any home theater or office setup. The flat black speaker grills can be easily removed if you prefer the look of the exposed drivers as well.

Each 80-watt speaker utilizes a 1-inch high-efficiency soft-dome tweeter for smooth and crisp high-frequency audio, while a 4-inch structured surface woofer features oversized magnets and a vented pole piece for excellent bass response. Highs and lows blend seamlessly via the six-element complex crossover technology which accurately breaks up the audio into its various frequencies. This greatly improves sound clarity and quality over most speakers which use much simpler and less accurate crossovers.

The SP-BS22-LR Pioneer bookshelf speakers currently have a 4.7-star rating from almost 600 customers, making them a solid option for anyone looking for a quality set of loudspeakers for their home or office. A pair of these carries an MSRP of $160 but Amazon is now offering them to Prime members with an exclusive 40-percent discount, bringing them down to just $90. If you don’t have a Prime membership and don’t plan on getting one, you can still grab them for $130.

