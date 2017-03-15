Score 50 percent off this Samsung 40-Inch LED Smart 4K Ultra HD TV

Medium-sized TVs can vary in price depending on their features and manufacturer. The more trusted and highly rated the manufacturer, the more expensive the TV tends to be because you get state-of-the-art features and performance. Luckily, you don’t have to sacrifice quality to get a good mid-sized TV with this Samsung 40-Inch LED Smart 4K Ultra HD TV deal that is currently 50 percent off on Best Buy.

More: 4K Ultra HD TV Buying Guide

The Samsung 40-Inch Class LED Smart 4K Ultra HD TV has a 120Hz refresh rate to deliver a smooth display, especially noticeable during complex action scenes, and 3840 by 2160 resolution that allows you see the smallest details in stunning clarity. The impressive resolution lets you watch 4K movies and TV shows at four times the resolution of Full HD that upgrades your current HD content to Ultra HD-level picture quality. The UHD engine improves the picture through a multi-step data analysis that enhances the details of movies, sports, video games, and more. Plus, as an LED TV, you get plasma-like deep blacks and a rich array of colors. With UHD Dimming, the TV uses new technology to create a more vibrant viewing experience with advancements in color, contrast, and sharpness.

The 40-inch diagonal screen makes the TV a suitable solution for a regular sized apartment living room or a larger bedroom. The flat-panel TV has an ultra-slim design, making it easy to fit into any room layout. It also creates optimized contrast across multiple zones of the picture.

Get all the connectivity you need thanks to three high-speed HDMI ports that deliver up to 2160p picture and digital surround sound using one convenient cable. Additionally, two USB ports let you easily connect your digital camera, camcorder, or other USB devices. Of course, you can always go wireless using the Wi-Fi to stream movies, videos, music, and more using the Samsung Smart Hub. Easily use the S-recommendation feature to find the movies and TV shows you enjoy with minimal effort.

The Samsung 40-Inch LED Smart 4K Ultra HD TV normally retails for $600 but is currently discounted to $300 on Best Buy, providing a $300 or 50 percent discount.

$300 on Best Buy