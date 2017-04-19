Report: Nintendo to release SNES Classic later this year

Why it matters to you Though the NES Classic has been discontinued, Nintendo hasn't given up on plug-and-play consoles.

You might not be able to get your hands on an NES Classic anymore — or at least not without spending an obscene amount of money — but it appears that Nintendo has plans to release another plug-and-play console to transport fans back to the 16-bit era. The console, likely called “Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Classic Edition” if it’s in line with the first system’s naming conventions, will reportedly hit store shelves later this year.

The report comes from Eurogamer, whose sources claimed that “development of the devices is already underway” and that Nintendo plans to release it before Christmas. The impending launch of the device, which will presumably include thirty of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System’s best games, was a “major reason” for the original NES Classic’s sudden cancellation — at the time of Nintendo’s announcement, the system was still nearly impossible to find due to both high demand and the company’s struggle to keep up with supply.

Though the Nintendo Entertainment System had an awesome library of games — many of which can be found on the NES Classic — the console’s 16-bit successor showed Nintendo at its absolute best. Games like Chrono Trigger, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Super Castlevania IV, Super Metroid, Super Mario Kart, and Earthbound are all obvious contenders. We would also love to see Super Mario All-Stars, which bundles together first three Super Mario Bros. games as well as the Japanese version of Super Mario Bros. 2, known in North America as The Lost Levels. The games also received complete graphical overhauls to look in line with other Super Nintendo games.

Which games would you like to see Nintendo include on a plug-and-play SNES Classic? We’re hoping that this system sticks around for good, but we still recommend staying vigilant so you can order one the second they go on sale.