Watch inaugural Tribeca Games Festival featuring Hideo Kojima right here

Why it matters to you If you're interested in the evolution of narrative in video games, the Tribeca Games Festival is the thing to watch on April 29.

The inaugural Tribeca Games Festival — spawning from the Tribeca Film Festival — will take place April 28-29 at Spring Studios in New York City. If you’re in the NYC area, tickets are still available for both the opening night concert featuring a “crowd-play” session of Telltale’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and a two-day pass to witness the speakers in person on April 29. But if you’re one of the many who cannot attend the event, you’re in luck, as Tribeca will stream a large portion of the event on its Twitch channel.

You can join us right here on April 29 starting at 10 a.m. ET to watch a wide assortment of developers discuss current trends in the industry — particularly the evolution of narrative, and where game designers see storytelling moving going forward.

Check out the schedule below, and bookmark this page to come back and watch the conversations that interest you (all times listed are ET).

10-10:50 a.m. — The Stanley Parable creator Davey Wreden will sit down with The Banner Saga technical director John Watson in one of the festival’s “Retro Active” conversations. The discussion will be moderated by Polygon’s Chris Grant.

— The Stanley Parable creator Davey Wreden will sit down with The Banner Saga technical director John Watson in one of the festival’s “Retro Active” conversations. The discussion will be moderated by Polygon’s Chris Grant. 11-11:50 a.m. — In 1992, The Lawnmower Man, a film centered around increasing intelligence via VR, was released. This 25th anniversary talk will bring the film’s director Brett Leonard and principal filmmaker for Google VR Jessica Brillhart together to discuss the past, present, and future of the virtual reality through the lens of the film. The conversation will be moderated by Alex Goldman of Gimlet Media.

— In 1992, The Lawnmower Man, a film centered around increasing intelligence via VR, was released. This 25th anniversary talk will bring the film’s director Brett Leonard and principal filmmaker for Google VR Jessica Brillhart together to discuss the past, present, and future of the virtual reality through the lens of the film. The conversation will be moderated by Alex Goldman of Gimlet Media. 12-12:50 p.m. — Jonathan Morin, the creative director on Watch Dogs 2, will discuss the real world implications and insights of Ubsioft’s open world San Francisco hacking/surveillance game with Matt Thompson of The Atlantic.

— Jonathan Morin, the creative director on Watch Dogs 2, will discuss the real world implications and insights of Ubsioft’s open world San Francisco hacking/surveillance game with Matt Thompson of The Atlantic. 2:30-3:20 p.m. — Campo Santo studio director Sean Vanaman will talk about the studio’s indie hit Firewatch with Jamin Warren of Kill Screen.

— Campo Santo studio director Sean Vanaman will talk about the studio’s indie hit Firewatch with Jamin Warren of Kill Screen. 3:30-4:20 p.m. — Overwatch lead writer Michael Chu will join Kiki Wolfkill, an executive producer at 343 Industries working on Halo, for an “Achievement Oriented” discussion hosted by Ben Lindbergh and Jason Conception of The Ringer.

Those five conversations lead up to the three keynote presentations feature a few of the industry’s most towering giants.