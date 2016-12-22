Audio-Technica’s new AT-LP5 turntable combines ease of use with superb sound

CES hasn’t even kicked off yet, but Audio-Technica is already rolling out new product announcements. Earlier this week, the company announced its Pure Digital Drive wireless headphones, and on Thursday the company unveiled its new AT-LP5 Direct Drive turntable.

“Our new AT-LP5 was created to satisfy discerning audiophiles and music lovers with its exceptional sound, visual appeal ,and ease of use,” Crystal Griffith, Audio-Technica marketing manager, said in a statement. “The AT-LP5 conveys all the warmth, richness, depth, and detail that makes listening to records such a rewarding musical experience.”

As expected in any modern turntable, the AT-LP5 plays both 33-1/3 and 45 RPM records, which spin on top of a balanced aluminum platter and 5mm damping mat. To actually pick up the sound, the turntable uses a J-shaped tone arm that Audio-Technica based on the tone arms used in the turntables the company released in the 1960s and 1970s. The tone arm is paired with the AT95EX Dual Moving Magnet cartridge, which was designed specifically for the AT-LP5.

The resurgence in popularity of vinyl records has seen the phono input return to many newer A/V receivers, but that doesn’t mean they all have it. In case you’re stuck with an auxiliary input — which makes for extremely low volume playback of records — the AT-LP5 includes a built-in switchable phono preamp that will boost the volume for proper listening.

While for some, nothing beats the sound of a vinyl record, others would just like to preserve their collection digitally. The AT-LP5 can assist with this, as it includes a USB connection that, along with the bundled Audacity software, can help users pull their entire record collection on to a hard drive.

The Audio-Technica AT-LP5 is available now in a matte black finish, and retails for $450. For more information on the turntable, see the Audio-Technica website.