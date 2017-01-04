Technics SL-1200GR Grand Class series turntable improves on its recent predecessor

In October, Technics finally released the SL-1200G turntable it had shown off at last year’s CES. The company didn’t rest on its laurels for long, however, as it’s already showing off a new and updated version of that turntable, the Grand Class SL-1200GR, at this year’s CES.

Technics has made it very clear that — as the model numbers indicate — the SL-1200GR is very similar to the recently released SL-1200G. Nonetheless, the company has made some significant changes for the new model.

More: Behold the glory: The $4,000 Technics SL-1200G turntable is now available

The SL-1200GR uses a number of parts that were newly developed, like a coreless direct-drive motor, though the company doesn’t say how it differs from the direct-drive motor used in the previous model. Direct-drive turntables have numerous advantages over belt-driven models, namely the improved signal to noise ratio, meaning you’ll hear more music and less hum.

This turntable uses a die-cast aluminum platter, complete with ribs to improve the rigidity. This platter is heavier than that used on many previous models, which again helps to reduce vibration. Cutting down on vibration is important for a turntable, but it isn’t the only crucial characteristic. The SL-1200GR also uses metal shielding inside the case, helping to cut down on external noise.

More: House of Marley Stir It Up Turntable review

While many lower-end and even midrange turntables use a short cable built into the unit, Technics has taken a smarter approach with the SL-1200GR, including phono terminals that allow you to use your own cables. These terminals are gold plated for optimum sound quality, and a ground terminal is included as well.

For the time being, Technics isn’t talking pricing or release date information for the SL-1200GR. It is showing the new turntable off at CES in Las Vegas, so hopefully we’ll have the chance to gather some more details on everything that is new and improved in this updated model. For more information on Technics’ other products, see the company’s website.