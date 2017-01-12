Singing in the (shower) rain: Kohler unveils storm-simulating showerhead

At this year’s Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Orlando, Florida, appliance giant Kohler unveiled two new home products that aim to change the way homeowners utilize water in 2017. The first, a summer storm-simulating showerhead called Real Rain, intends to provide users the with the sensation of rinsing off during a sudden downpour — in other words, this is a ceiling shower head capable of putting hotel suites to shame. Then there is the less-sexy but utterly useful Aquifer Filtration System which grants users the safest, most potable water for their homes.

Concerning the storm replicating showerhead, Kohler says its team toiled over all the elements akin to a natural rain shower. Be it the angles of the falling raindrops to their typical size, the brand wanted owners to feel as if they were truly experiencing a summer storm — instead of, you know, standing in a tub in their bathroom. Calling it a “multi-sensory experience,” Kohler designed the head to feature a unique spray face which leans on innovative nozzle geometry to achieve the varying sizes and pattern of raindrops.

Jenny McGrath/Digital Trends

While size and efficiency are certainly key, Kohler also built the Real Rain to gradually increase the rate at which it “rained” to help simulate a growing storm. Featuring a water reservoir that utilizes gravity in favor of pressure, the showerhead actually starts off with a mere sprinkle before transforming into a full-fledged summer storm. Additionally, it included a dry area feature which helps keep water out of a bather’s face should they not prefer it. Though no release date was announced, Kohler did say it offers the 19-inches-by-19-inches Real Rain in Polished Chrome, Vibrant Polished, Brushed Nickel, Matte Black, Vibrant Titanium, Vibrant Brushed Bronze, and Oil-Rubbed Bronze.

From Real Rain to real clean water, Kohler also announced a filtration system designed to effectively reduce the levels of lead, mercury, chlorine, and a host of other contaminants in a user’s water line. Additionally, the company says it’s one of a few options currently available which boasts the ability to significantly reduce pharmaceuticals in drinking water. Constructed out of coconut shell-activated carbon, the Aquifer Filtration System is increasingly more eco-friendly than typical coal-based filters and an absolute breeze to install.

Jenny McGrath/Digital Trends

If the “reduce pharmaceuticals” bit caused you to pause for a second, you aren’t alone. According to Kohler, Aquifer’s carbon blocks help to “chemically reduce” what is referred to as “emerging contaminants.” Contaminants such as phenytoin, ibuprofen, naproxen, estrone, bisphenol A (BPA) and nonylphenol are decreased to the required levels by the Aquifer’s use of proprietary additives which are mixed into the activated carbon. All this is to say that Kohler’s latest filtration system goes above and beyond to provide consumers with consistently clean and sanitary drinking water.

Backed by a subscription service, anyone who owns Kohler’s Aquifer Filtration System has the option of replacing the unit’s filter every three, six, nine, or 12 months, depending on its level of use. Not only does this assure their home continues to enjoy clean water but it removes the stress of having to change the filter themselves — or remember to do it.

Similar to the Real Rain showerhead, it wasn’t announced when exactly the Aquifer Filtration System would be available to consumers but considering it was unveiled and demonstrated during KBIS, it’s release should not be too far off.