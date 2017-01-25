Got the winter blues? Explore this Airbnb house inspired by a Pantone shade of green

Why it matters to you Color technology company Pantone is donating the proceeds from a new color-inspired house to a graphic design organization.

The company that ensures the colors inside a Photoshop design match the real-life inspiration now has an Airbnb house inspired entirely by a single color. Tuesday, Pantone and Airbnb introduced the Outside In house, a greenery-themed house inspired by the color of the year.

Pantone’s 2017 color of the year, 15-0343 Greenery, an energetic shade of green, inspired the London home, from the freshly squeezed-to-match green juice that the groundskeeper greets guests with to the front door, painted like a Pantone color-match card. The Outside In house brings the greens from the outdoors inside, with an indoor greenhouse, garden bedroom, and woodland reception area.

The house, which will be available to book from January 27 to January 30, also offers a less literal take on the color — the “green house” will recycle where possible, Pantone says.

The Outside In house is part of Airbnb’s relatively new Trips, which mixes places to stay with things to do. Among the London “green” house’s list of suggested experiences is a water painting class and building a terrarium with two botanists.

“It’s hard to think of a more fitting color for 2017 than Greenery, a color that symbolizes new beginnings, growth, and vitality,” said James McClure, general manager of Northern Europe for Airbnb. “Teaming this with Trips, which was introduced to make travel magical by immersing travelers in communities around the world and encouraging them to try something new, is an exciting partnership that provides the perfect boost to this otherwise dreary time of year.”

The house, located at 4 Dingley Place, Clerkenwell, London has two bedrooms with enough room for up to four guests. Proceeds from the Airbnb booking will go to the AIGA, a non-profit professional association for designers.

Pantone, a company known for their standardized color libraries and technology that allows for color uniformity across multiple mediums, selects a color to represent every year.

“As Pantone 15-0343 Greenery is a warm and zesty yellow-green shade that speaks to our desire to disconnect, replenish, and energize, it seemed a natural extension for us to partner with Airbnb for the very first time to bring the Pantone Color of the Year 2017 to life,” Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, said. “The holistic view of travel and community — on promoting a feeling of connecting to nature and each other no matter where we go — speaks to the spirit of Greenery and has changed the way we explore, and experience cities internationally.”