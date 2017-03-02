LG, Huawei, Sony and more brought their best phones to MWC -- here are our favorites

We’ve seen all the latest and greatest smartphones at Mobile World Congress 2017, and now we’re going to rank the best ones. It’s always a tough call, but sometimes you just have to be ruthless. We’ve tried all of these phones and even used a few of them regularly during the week in Barcelona, Spain. Here are our picks.

Gold Medal Winner: LG G6

The LG G6 may have a giant 5.7-inch Quad HD screen, but it has the body of a much smaller phone. It looks gorgeous in glass and metal, and the front of the device is almost all screen. The G6 is incredibly comfortable to hold and use one-handed. Although many will underestimate the work and innovation that went into minimizing the top and bottom bezels on the phone, the G6 is a marvel to behold.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 processor can be found inside, along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The specs aren’t necessarily cutting edge, but they more than powerful enough to drive this phone. A 3,300mAh battery, wireless charging (in the U.S.), and Quick Charge 3.0 mean you’ll have long battery life and an easy time juicing it up.

There are two 13-megapixel cameras on the back of the phone, one of which has a wide-angle lens. The front camera also has a wide-angle option for taking group selfies. We’ve been using the cameras around the city, and they’re top notch. LG’s user interface GUI runs on top of Android 7 Nougat, and it looks simple and sleek. It makes the most of the phone’s 2:1 aspect ratio, too, for a clean, symmetrical look.

We don’t yet know the price of the LG G6 or when it’s coming to the U.S., but it’ll certainly be worth your consideration.

