Augment your reality with the best Project Tango apps and games

Google’s Project Tango comprises special software and sensors that together make devices spatially aware. Tango phones and tablets layer digital objects on top of surrounding walls, floors, ceilings, and furniture, delivering a level of immersion far beyond headsets like Samsung’s Gear VR, Google Cardboard, and Daydream View. The best Project Tango apps and games enable computer-generated characters to bounce on top of a nearby table, virtual drapes to draw closed over real-world windows, and virtual dominoes to topple onto physical floorboards.

It took a few years for Project Tango to emerge from the halls of Google’s skunkworks lab, but the day has finally come. Lenovo’s Phab 2 Pro, the first consumer device to pack the requisite sensors, went on sale in early November, and more are on the way. Asus took the wraps off the ZenFone AR, the world’s thinnest Tango device, at the Consumer Electronics Show, and rumor has it that Lenovo’s modular Moto Z will get an accessory with Project Tango sensors in the near future.

It’s still early days, but Project Tango apps, games, and experiences have already begun to fill the Google Play Store. With our trusty Project Tango device in hand, we ran some of the best through their paces.

Best Project Tango Games