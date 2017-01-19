Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.

More: 200 Awesome iPhone Apps | The best Android apps for almost any occasion

Cloud Player Deluxe The most advanced player for playing your favorite sets, songs, lectures and audiobooks from the cloud. Cloud Player Deluxe supports local documents, iTunes music, iCloud, DropBox, OneDrive, Google Drive, and more. Available on: iOS Location Tracker Lite The simplest way to track your route and share it in real time with friends is with this app. All your friends need is a browser to view the live route, and you can even save your routes for later. Available on: iOS Music Healing No other senses have the impact of sound. What you hear can change your life, including the way you sleep, wake up, and think. Change what you listen to and notice a change in everything else with this app. Available on: iOS SlyTipper The waiter brings the check. Now comes the hard part: figuring out the tip. If you hate math, you’ll love SlyTipper! Designed to look like a regular text message, you can calculate the tip without exposing your less than stellar math skills. Available on: iOS Multi Groups Multi Group allows you to instantly send text messages and e-mails to a group of contacts. You no longer have to pick each contact every time you want to send a text message or an e-mail to a group of people. Available on: iOS Loud An alternative music player for your Apple Music and iTunes Match libraries giving you the best music experience on your iOS device. Never miss a scrobble with flawless Last.fm integration and caching. Available on: iOS