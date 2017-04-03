Digital Trends
Home > Mobile > Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for…

Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

By
daily app deals ios apple iphone plus review screen angle x

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged. 

More: 200 Awesome iPhone Apps | The best Android apps for almost any occasion

Division Flashcard Match Game

Building math skills and learning to divide has never been more fun and intuitive. This app adheres to Common Core Standards for third grade math and was designed by parents and teachers.

Available on:

iOS

SaveAgram


Download videos and photos from Instagram with ease. Simply enter the Instagram link, press ‘Download Instagram,’ and the video and/or photo is saved.

Available on:

iOS

Marble Camera

Create charming Marble-style photographs with real-time Marble effects. These effects work great on selfies and other portraits but also for many other subjects.

Available on:

iOS

Fireworks Tap

This app was created for my infant son. Tap the screen and watch the fireworks explode. No extra buttons and no ads to tap on makes this perfect for everyone.

Available on:

iOS

Translate Safari

The app is a Safari extension that translates and speaks aloud the entire web page of Safari app. A must have app to translate and speak aloud foreign language content.

Available on:

iOS

Budget and expense tracking

This app is perfect for tracking expenses quickly and completely. No need to wonder where your money went — see for yourself with this app.

Available on:

iOS