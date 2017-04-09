Postepic lets you take your favorite book quotes and turn them into art

Why it matters to you Words can make some pretty beautiful art (aside from being works of art themselves), and Postepic is here to help you make some of your own.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, what’s the return on a picture of words? A new app called Postepic is here to help you find out, describing itself as a way to capture quotes from the books you read and turn them into elegant images. So the next time inspiration strikes (or rather, you find inspiration in someone else’s words), just grab your phone, snap a photo, and turn those words into works of art.

At its heart, Postepic is a way to organize visual information in a way that is easily digestible and visually pleasing. Given the frequency with which we see words adorning walls on large canvases, it seems like Postepic will find an eager audience in modern home decorators.

“We started this project as we wanted to build something together,” co-founder Łukasz Konofalski told TechCrunch. “We all share a passion for books and were used to sharing quotes and books recommendations between each other. We came across some reports that showed that in Poland in 2016 only half a book will be read on average, so we also wanted to support readership in general by building a bridge between traditional books and mobile world.”

And that’s precisely what the Postepic team has done. Since first launching last June, Konofalski noted that he’s been surprised by the number of new books he’s discovered, simply by reading a passage. Now that the team has launched the second version of the week, Postepic comes with optical character recognition, which means that you can now capture words on a page without capturing the page itself, simply taking the text and superimposing it on your own choice of background using your own choice of font.

In the end, you’ll have a quote within a square frame, looking an awful lot like an Instagram post.

Currently, your quotes will be capped at 600 characters so that they’re both readable and avoid copyright concerns, and the OCR technology supports an impressive 10 languages (with more to come). They are: Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish.

So if you’re looking for a way to add some inspiration to your life (or your walls), Postepic may be a good place to start.